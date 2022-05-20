Rymir Satterthwaite Files Claims of More Fraud and Fraud on Upon the Court, In High Very High Case
Rymir Satterthwaite is in Pursuit to Help the Judiciary SystemPHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rymir Satterthwaite is in Pursuit to Help the Judiciary System which will help strengthen the community.
Its important that the community take the court system serious and when unlawful things happen with staff, Judges and Attorneys it must be dealt with by the higher courts.
Any allegations of Fraud and fraud upon the court will only weaken the court and the community and cannot go unchecked. Everyone has constitutional rights to be able to file whatever they want in court and not have it blocked by anything such as fraud.
Rymir continues to explain that his pursuit has nothing to do with paternity law but constitutional law.
This is a Civil Law case number L-4749-14 involving others such as his mother Wanda Satterthwaite, Lillie Coley, Attorney Lise Fisher Hark and Shawn Carter Jay Z.
See Rymir's Video at which he is seeking to make suggestions to fix the court problems in our communities.
He challenges those listening to his video to stand up and do something about unlawful acts as before it happens to you.
About FCLU
We work by using all facets of the law, congressional hearings, public forums and all resources to ensure that the rules and regulations of family law, be implemented in a modern and fair manner. Our “One Voice” model consolidates and galvanizes the voices of all who have experienced the anguish and inequalities of our current family court system.
Social Justice Group - This is a News Reporting Organization that provides a platform for individuals/groups to post their opinions, be it a blog post, video, or social media post.
The views expressed or opinion disclaimer:
The opinions expressed within the content are solely the author's and do not reflect the opinions and beliefs of the website or its affiliates.
Rymir Satterthwaite - Discusses MORE Fraud and Fraud on Court He Wont Ignore