Submit Release
News Search

There were 660 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 189,586 in the last 365 days.

Rymir Satterthwaite Files Claims of More Fraud and Fraud on Upon the Court, In High Very High Case

Rymir Satterthwaite is in Pursuit to Help the Judiciary System

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rymir Satterthwaite is in Pursuit to Help the Judiciary System which will help strengthen the community.

Its important that the community take the court system serious and when unlawful things happen with staff, Judges and Attorneys it must be dealt with by the higher courts.

Any allegations of Fraud and fraud upon the court will only weaken the court and the community and cannot go unchecked. Everyone has constitutional rights to be able to file whatever they want in court and not have it blocked by anything such as fraud.

Rymir continues to explain that his pursuit has nothing to do with paternity law but constitutional law.

This is a Civil Law case number L-4749-14 involving others such as his mother Wanda Satterthwaite, Lillie Coley, Attorney Lise Fisher Hark and Shawn Carter Jay Z.

See Rymir's Video at which he is seeking to make suggestions to fix the court problems in our communities.

He challenges those listening to his video to stand up and do something about unlawful acts as before it happens to you.


About FCLU

We work by using all facets of the law, congressional hearings, public forums and all resources to ensure that the rules and regulations of family law, be implemented in a modern and fair manner. Our “One Voice” model consolidates and galvanizes the voices of all who have experienced the anguish and inequalities of our current family court system.


*************
Social Justice Group - This is a News Reporting Organization that provides a platform for individuals/groups to post their opinions, be it a blog post, video, or social media post.

The views expressed or opinion disclaimer:
The opinions expressed within the content are solely the author’s and do not reflect the opinions and beliefs of the website or its affiliates. All persons are entitled to “freedom of speech and expression”.

Shar Handy
+1 856-441-3258
email us here
FCLU Philadelphia
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter

Rymir Satterthwaite - Discusses MORE Fraud and Fraud on Court He Wont Ignore

You just read:

Rymir Satterthwaite Files Claims of More Fraud and Fraud on Upon the Court, In High Very High Case

Distribution channels: Human Rights, Law, Media, Advertising & PR, Politics, Social Media


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.