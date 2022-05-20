Construction to Begin on 60th Street Bridge over Interstate 229 in Sioux Falls

For Immediate Release: Wednesday, May 18, 2022

Contact: Corey McClelland - Project Engineer II, 605-367-5680

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) says that work will begin on Monday, May 23, 2022, for the 60th Street Bridge over Interstate 229 just south of the Interstate 90/229 interchange.

Work on the project includes structure replacement, approach grading, curb and gutter, and asphalt resurfacing. The removal of topsoil and trees will begin Monday, May 23, 2022. Traffic will be maintained across the bridge until Tuesday, May 31, 2022. After this date, a complete shutdown of the existing structure will remain in place until the bridge replacement is completed.

Grading operations are scheduled to begin on Tuesday, May 31, 2022, on both sides of the 60th Street Bridge. Grading operations will continue throughout the summer as borrow fill from Sycamore Avenue is hauled to the 60th Street Bridge site. Tentatively, the existing bridge is scheduled for removal in August of 2022. The contractor plans to build the new structure in the months of September and October before setting girders in November. The prime contractor on the $6.5 million project is Grangaard Construction, Inc. of Watertown, S.D. The overall completion date for the project is Aug. 11, 2023.

About SDDOT:

The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to efficiently provide a safe and effective public transportation system.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov.

-30-