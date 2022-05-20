Submit Release
I-580 Eastlake Blvd. Ramp Closure in Southern Washoe Valley May 23-27

CARSON CITY, Nev. – Interstate 580 Eastlake Boulevard exit 10 ramps in southern Washoe Valley will intermittently close May 23-27 as the Nevada Department of Transportation replaces cattle guards.

Intermittent closures of the ramps located just south of Washoe Lake will take place between 6:30 a.m.-5 p.m. daily, May 23-May 27. Only one ramp will be closed at a time. Nearby detours will be clearly marked, either through Bellevue Road or Arrowhead Drive depending on the specific ramp closure. 

Additional state highway information is available at dot.nv.gov or by calling (775) 888-7000. Also follow @NevadaDOTReno on Twitter for traffic and project updates in northern Nevada, and @nevadadot on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram for updates from across the state.

