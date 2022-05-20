I-580 Eastlake Blvd. Ramp Closure in Southern Washoe Valley May 23-27

CARSON CITY, Nev. – Interstate 580 Eastlake Boulevard exit 10 ramps in southern Washoe Valley will intermittently close May 23-27 as the Nevada Department of Transportation replaces cattle guards.

Intermittent closures of the ramps located just south of Washoe Lake will take place between 6:30 a.m.-5 p.m. daily, May 23-May 27. Only one ramp will be closed at a time. Nearby detours will be clearly marked, either through Bellevue Road or Arrowhead Drive depending on the specific ramp closure.

