Re: ROADWAY CLOSURE; VT ROUTE 14 - IRASBURG

ROADWAY CLOSURE; VT ROUTE 14 - IRASBURG

855 VT ROUTE 14 IN IRASBURG IS NOW BACK OPEN.   THANK YOU FOR PATIENCE AND PLEASE REMEMBER TO DIRVE SAFELY. 

 



Shelly Campbell

Emergency Communications Dispatcher I

Vermont State Police - Williston PSAP

2777 St George Road

Williston, VT 05495

Phone - 1(802)878-7111



From: Campbell, Shelly via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov>
Sent: Friday, May 20, 2022 3:08 PM
To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov>
Subject: ROADWAY CLOSURE; VT ROUTE 14 - IRASBURG

 

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

 

VT ROUTE 14 the area of 855 VT ROUTE 14IN IRASBURG will be closed both ways at this time for a motor vehicle crash. 

 

This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

 

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.

 



Shelly Campbell

Emergency Communications Dispatcher I

Vermont State Police - Williston PSAP

2777 St George Road

Williston, VT 05495

Phone - 1(802)878-7111



ROADWAY CLOSURE; VT ROUTE 14 - IRASBURG

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.