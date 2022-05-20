Re: ROADWAY CLOSURE; VT ROUTE 14 - IRASBURG
855 VT ROUTE 14 IN IRASBURG IS NOW BACK OPEN. THANK YOU FOR PATIENCE AND PLEASE REMEMBER TO DIRVE SAFELY.
Shelly Campbell
Emergency Communications Dispatcher I
Vermont State Police - Williston PSAP
2777 St George Road
Williston, VT 05495
Phone - 1(802)878-7111
Sent: Friday, May 20, 2022 3:08 PM
To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov>
Subject: ROADWAY CLOSURE; VT ROUTE 14 - IRASBURG
News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
VT ROUTE 14 the area of 855 VT ROUTE 14IN IRASBURG will be closed both ways at this time for a motor vehicle crash.
This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.
