News Release // Vehicle Fire // Williston Barracks

CASE#: 22A1003066

TROOPER: Det. Sgt. Matthew Hill

STATION: Williston Barracks – Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit

CONTACT#: (802)878-7111

DATE/TIME: May 20, 2022 – Time of Call: 0500 AM

LOCATION: 230 ST Paul Street Burlington, VT

INCIDENT: Motor Vehicle Fire Investigation

VICTIM: Tyrone Biggs

AGE: 53

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Burlington, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On May 20, 2022, at approximately 0500 hours the Burlington Fire Department was dispatched to a reported vehicle fire at 230 ST Paul Street in Burlington. Responding firefighters found a vehicle in the parking lot at 230 ST Paul Street on fire and were able to extinguish the fire. The Department of Public Safety Fire and Explosion Unit was contacted to assist in the investigation.

Investigators responded to the scene and conducted an origin and cause examination. The fire is the result of direct human involvement by a person intentionally setting the vehicle on fire.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Burlington Police at (802)658-2700 or the Vermont State Police in Williston at (802)878-7111

People with information may also contact the Vermont Arson Tip Award Program at 800-32-ARSON. The Arson Tip Award Program is a separate entity from the state police, and through funding from insurance companies offers a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest in this case.

Matthew Hill

Detective Sergeant, VT State Police – Bureau of Criminal Investigations

Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit

2777 St George Road

Williston, VT 05495

Office - (802)878-7111 ext 4057

Matthew.Hill@Vermont.gov

IAAI - FIT