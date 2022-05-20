Hip and Knee Prices Decrease in the U.S. as Hospital Mergers Empower Negotiation For Better Deals

One of the major drivers of the large joint market is the increase in the aging U.S. population, statistics indicate that the number of U.S. citizens eligible for Medicare will increase into 2028.”
— Dr. Kamran Zamanian, Senior Partner and CEO

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA , May 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- iData Research, a global consulting and market research firm, has released exclusive research on the U.S. large joints market, addressing key insights and consequences of COVID-19 in 2021, 2022, and beyond. One of the major limiters to the large joint market is the price pressure from hospital buyers. The average selling price of orthopedic implants has been decreasing in recent years in the U.S., as there have been numerous hospital mergers over the past few years.

According to iData's U.S. Market Report for Large Joints, the market was valued at $8.3 billion in 2021. This is expected to increase over the forecast period to reach $10.2 billion. This report includes procedure numbers, unit sales, average selling prices, market drivers and limiters, competitive market share analysis, and more.

iData's analysis includes detailed segmentation on the following markets including knee replacement devices, hip replacement devices and associated accessories, such as knee cutting blocks and bone cement. The report also includes a qualitative analysis of the new emerging technologies, such as robotic-assisted surgery and intelligent instrumentation.

Among the many competitors in the large joints market, Zimmer Biomet, Stryker, and DePuy Synthes are the top three market share leaders. Zimmer Biomet was the leader of the U.S. orthopedic large joint market in 2021. Zimmer Biomet held the leading position in the knee replacement and hip replacement markets. The company also held the second position in the bone cement market.

To accurately estimate market shares, units sold, average selling prices, product segments, and brands as well as procedural volumes, iData Research uses its proprietary market and procedure databases, as well as hospital purchase order data to complement its primary and secondary research initiatives.

Follow the link below to download a Free Research Summary of the U.S. Large Joints Market Report:

https://idataresearch.com/product/large-joint-devices-market-united-states/

For Further Information

More insights like this can be found in the latest reports by iData. Please email us at info@idataresearch.net or register online for a brochure and synopsis.

About iData

iData Research is an international consulting and market research firm dedicated to empowering confident strategic decisions within the medical device, dental, and pharmaceutical industries.

www.idataresearch.com

Emma Matrick
iData Research
+1 604-266-6933
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Hip and Knee Prices Decrease in the U.S. as Hospital Mergers Empower Negotiation For Better Deals

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Science, Technology, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Emma Matrick
iData Research
+1 604-266-6933
Company/Organization
iData Research
7300 Edmonds St., 602
Burnaby, British Columbia, V3N0G8
Canada
+1 604-266-6933
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

iData Research was founded on a simple principle: providing accessible market research solutions to empower strategic decisions. Today, a number of clients rely on iData for their medical device, dental, and pharmaceutical industry reports to better prepare for the future fluctuations within their markets. We partner with some of the world’s most well-known medical device companies such as Johnson and Johnson, Medtronic, Stryker, 3M, Olympus, Zimmer Biomet, Dentsply Sirona, and Arthrex to help their communities of sales, marketing, and product managers get the benefits and competitive edge they need to remain on top.

More From This Author
Hip and Knee Prices Decrease in the U.S. as Hospital Mergers Empower Negotiation For Better Deals
Europe’s Spinal Implants in 15 Markets Race to Meet Demands of Aging Demographics Post-Pandemic
Market Trends Aim to Bolster European Gastrointestinal Endoscope Market Post-Pandemic
View All Stories From This Author