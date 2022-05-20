Hip and Knee Prices Decrease in the U.S. as Hospital Mergers Empower Negotiation For Better Deals

One of the major drivers of the large joint market is the increase in the aging U.S. population, statistics indicate that the number of U.S. citizens eligible for Medicare will increase into 2028.” — Dr. Kamran Zamanian, Senior Partner and CEO

According to iData's U.S. Market Report for Large Joints, the market was valued at $8.3 billion in 2021. This is expected to increase over the forecast period to reach $10.2 billion. This report includes procedure numbers, unit sales, average selling prices, market drivers and limiters, competitive market share analysis, and more.

iData's analysis includes detailed segmentation on the following markets including knee replacement devices, hip replacement devices and associated accessories, such as knee cutting blocks and bone cement. The report also includes a qualitative analysis of the new emerging technologies, such as robotic-assisted surgery and intelligent instrumentation.

Among the many competitors in the large joints market, Zimmer Biomet, Stryker, and DePuy Synthes are the top three market share leaders. Zimmer Biomet was the leader of the U.S. orthopedic large joint market in 2021. Zimmer Biomet held the leading position in the knee replacement and hip replacement markets. The company also held the second position in the bone cement market.

To accurately estimate market shares, units sold, average selling prices, product segments, and brands as well as procedural volumes, iData Research uses its proprietary market and procedure databases, as well as hospital purchase order data to complement its primary and secondary research initiatives.

