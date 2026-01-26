Global Cardiac Rhythm Management Market to Hit $36B by 2032, Led by Leadless Pacing & PFA – iData Research

iData Research: Global Cardiac Rhythm Management market to hit $36B by 2032. Leadless pacing and pulsed field ablation lead the industry.

Pulsed field ablation, and leadless pacing are expanding the treatable patient population while sustaining premium pricing, positioning the CRM and EP markets for durable growth through 2032.” — Dr. Kamran Zamanian, CEO of iData Research

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, January 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new report from iData Research finds that the global cardiac rhythm management (CRM), electrophysiology (EP), and cardiac ablation market was valued at nearly $23 billion in 2025 and is projected to exceed $36 billion by 2032. Growth is being driven by rapid innovation in pacing and ablation technologies, rising prevalence of atrial fibrillation and other cardiac arrhythmias, and sustained demand for high-value interventional cardiac therapies.

Technological advances in leadless pacing, conduction system pacing, and pulsed field ablation (PFA) are reshaping clinical practice while supporting premium pricing. These innovations are expanding the treatable patient population, improving procedural efficiency, and increasing procedural volumes across global healthcare markets.

These findings are detailed in iData Research’s 2026 Global Cardiac Rhythm Management and U.S. Cardiac Rhythm Management, Electrophysiology, and Cardiac Ablation Market reports. The analysis covers device trends, procedural growth, and competitive dynamics across all major CRM and EP segments.

Comprehensive Market Coverage

Produced by iData Research, a leading medical device market intelligence firm, the report provides in-depth analysis of:

• Pacemakers, ICDs, and CRT devices

• Insertable cardiac monitors and cardiac leads

• EP lab systems and diagnostic EP catheters

• Cardiac ablation technologies, including radiofrequency, cryoablation, and pulsed field ablation

The reports are designed to support strategic planning, competitive intelligence, and investment decision-making. It equips manufacturers, hospital executives, and investors with actionable insights into technology adoption, pricing trends, and regional growth opportunities across both mature and emerging healthcare markets.

“Cardiac rhythm management is entering a pivotal phase where innovation is not only improving clinical outcomes but also reshaping long-term market value,” said Dr. Kamran Zamanian, CEO of iData Research.

Market Dynamics and Technology Trends

Across the global CRM and EP landscape, device manufacturers are increasingly focused on physiologic pacing, simplified procedures, and integration with remote monitoring platforms.

Pacemakers remain one of the largest CRM segments, supported by stable replacement demand in North America and Europe and rising penetration in Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. The gradual shift toward leadless pacemakers and conduction system pacing is increasing average selling prices per implant, despite ongoing pricing pressure from centralized procurement.

In electrophysiology, diagnostic catheters and ablation systems are growing faster than implantable CRM devices as procedure volumes for atrial fibrillation, supraventricular tachycardia, and ventricular tachycardia continue to rise. High-density mapping, multielectrode catheter designs, and improved signal resolution are driving adoption of advanced EP diagnostic tools.

Pulsed field ablation is emerging as a key growth driver due to its favorable safety profile, reduced collateral tissue damage, shorter procedure times, and ability to maintain premium pricing as a next-generation ablation modality.

Competitive Landscape

Medtronic remains a major competitor across CRM and EP markets, supported by its global scale and broad technology portfolio. Key innovations include:

• Micra VR2 and AV2 leadless pacemakers

• Aurora extravascular ICD system

• Conduction system pacing using the 3830 lead

• PulseSelect and Affera pulsed field ablation platforms

These technologies are influencing long-term clinical practice patterns across pacing, defibrillation, and ablation therapies.

Market Size Outlook

• Global CRM, EP, and Cardiac Ablation Market: Valued at nearly $23 billion in 2025, projected to exceed $36 billion by 2032, driven by premium technology adoption, rising arrhythmia prevalence, and increasing procedural volumes.

• U.S. CRM, EP, and Cardiac Ablation Market: Valued at just over $15 billion in 2025, expected to surpass $26 billion over the forecast period, supported by strong ablation growth, expanding ICD eligibility, and continued investment in advanced EP technologies.

Key Insights from the Report

• Pulsed Field Ablation (PFA)

Rapid adoption in atrial fibrillation treatment due to improved safety, shorter case times, and reduced risk of collateral damage, enabling higher procedural throughput and sustained premium pricing.

• Leadless and Conduction System Pacing

Reduced lead-related complications, simplified implantation, and improved physiologic pacing outcomes, particularly in elderly and high-risk patient populations.

• EP Diagnostic Catheters

Growing demand for high-density mapping and improved signal fidelity to support complex arrhythmia procedures and higher procedural success rates.

• Advanced ICD and External Defibrillation Systems

Extravascular ICDs and wearable defibrillators are expanding patient eligibility by reducing lead-related risks and enabling temporary protection for high-risk cardiac patients.

Who Should Read This Report

This report is designed for CEOs, CFOs, marketing leaders, product managers, and strategic decision-makers operating in the global and U.S. cardiac rhythm management and electrophysiology markets.

Access the Reports

Readers can explore sample data from the Global (https://idataresearch.com/product/cardiac-rhythm-management-market/) and U.S. Cardiac Rhythm Management (https://idataresearch.com/product/cardiac-rhythm-management-market-united-states/) , Electrophysiology, and Cardiac Ablation Market reports or contact iData Research (https://idataresearch.com/contact/) for full access to market sizing, forecasts, and strategic insights.

You can also explore our full range of cardiovascular market reports and insights here: https://idataresearch.com/cardiovascular-devices-market-reports/

The reports are also available through iData’s Subscription Model (https://idataresearch.com/subscription-model/), offering continuous access to updated market intelligence.

About iData Research

iData Research has provided market intelligence for the medical device industry for more than 20 years, delivering data-driven insights that help companies reduce market risk, optimize pricing strategies, and identify new revenue opportunities.

Learn more at https://idataresearch.com/

