How Sports Injuries and Minimally Invasive Care Drive $3.4 Billion U.S. Soft Tissue Repair Market? – iData Research

U.S. orthopedic soft tissue repair hit $2.3B in 2024, projected near $3.4B by 2031, driven by outpatient arthroscopy and sports injuries.

As care increasingly shifts to arthroscopy-driven, outpatient environments, manufacturers that streamline workflows and reduce total episode costs are best positioned to capture long-term growth.” — Dr. Kamran Zamanian, CEO of iData Research

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, January 8, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- according to a new iData Research report, the U.S. orthopedic soft tissue repair market was valued at over $2.3 billion in 2024 and is forecast to grow through 2031, reaching nearly $3.4 billion. Market expansion is driven by the increasing prevalence of sports- and activity-related injuries, an aging yet active population, and a continued shift toward minimally invasive arthroscopic procedures performed in cost-efficient ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs).

These findings are detailed in iData Research’s comprehensive 2026 U.S. Orthopedic Soft Tissue Repair Market Report, which provides in-depth analysis of procedural volumes, device segmentation, competitive dynamics and emerging technologies shaping the sports medicine landscape.

The report suite covers key orthopedic soft tissue repair segments, including Achilles tendon repair, rotator cuff repair and reconstruction, shoulder labrum repair, biceps tenodesis, ACL and PCL reconstruction, meniscal repair and hip arthroscopy devices. Designed for medical device manufacturers, healthcare providers and investors, the analysis delivers actionable insights into market sizing, growth drivers, technology adoption and evolving care delivery models across inpatient and outpatient settings.

“Orthopedic soft tissue repair continues to benefit from a convergence of demographic trends and procedural innovation,” said Dr. Kamran Zamanian, CEO of iData Research.

Why Is the U.S. Orthopedic Soft Tissue Repair Market Growing From $2.3B to $3.4B?

Care delivery across orthopedic soft tissue repair is increasingly oriented toward minimally invasive, outpatient approaches. Arthroscopy remains the standard of care across most indications, with a clear migration away from hospital outpatient departments toward ASCs that prioritize efficiency, faster recovery times and tighter cost control.

This shift is reshaping purchasing behavior, favoring manufacturers that offer simplified instrument sets, bundled procedure kits and solutions that reduce operating room time. Multi-indication products, particularly suture anchors and grafts used across tendon and ligament repairs, are intensifying competition while supporting consistent demand.

Technological innovation is also expanding the market’s long-term potential. Artificial intelligence is being applied to imaging interpretation, operative planning and rehabilitation monitoring, while navigation, mixed reality and early-stage robotic tools are being evaluated for arthroscopic precision. Additionally, advances in osteochondral allografts, including improved preservation methods and strong long-term clinical outcomes, are reinforcing their role in treating complex cartilage defects in active patients.

Key Insights from the Report:

- ASC Migration: The shift of arthroscopic procedures to ambulatory surgery centers is accelerating demand for efficiency-focused devices that reduce setup time and procedural complexity.

- ACL, Meniscal and Rotator Cuff Repairs: High incidence among athletes, military personnel and aging adults sustains strong procedural volumes across knee and shoulder indications.

- Multi-Indication Anchors and Grafts: Broadly applicable devices intensify competition while enabling manufacturers to scale across multiple repair and reconstruction procedures.

- AI and Navigation Technologies: Emerging tools for imaging analysis, surgical planning and rehab monitoring are enhancing precision and standardization in sports medicine workflows.

- Osteochondral Allografts (OCA): Strong survivorship and return-to-sport outcomes are driving gradual adoption despite ongoing supply and cost constraints.

Who Should Read This Report?

This report is designed for marketing managers, CEOs, CFOs, as well as strategic decision-makers within the orthopedic and sports medicine sector who are looking to make data-driven decisions in the high-growth orthopedic soft tissue repair market.

Explore the Market Report

Access a sample of iData Research's U.S. Orthopedic Soft Tissue Repair Market Report Suite, or contact us to learn more and see detailed insights into market drivers, growth projections, and strategic opportunities.

Subscribers to iData’s comprehensive Market Intelligence Program (https://idataresearch.com/subscription-model/) receive ongoing updates, forecasts, and competitive insights across all major dental device markets.

About iData Research

iData Research has been a leader in market intelligence for the medical device industry for over 20 years, delivering data-driven insights that help companies mitigate market risks, optimize pricing strategies, and uncover new revenue opportunities.

Learn more at https://idataresearch.com/

