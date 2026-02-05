Global Intravascular Lithotripsy Market to Reach $3.8B by 2032 – iData Research

Global IVL market forecast to reach $3.8B by 2032, driven by rising calcified cardiovascular disease and adoption of intravascular lithotripsy devices.

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, February 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Intravascular Lithotripsy (IVL) market is forecast to grow from just over $1.1 billion in 2025 to more than $3.8 billion by 2032, driven by the increasing prevalence of calcified coronary and peripheral artery disease and expanding use of IVL devices in complex interventional procedures, according to a new IVL market report by iData Research.

Intravascular lithotripsy is an advanced calcium-modification technology that uses sonic pressure waves to fracture deep vascular calcium while preserving vessel integrity. The technology has gained rapid adoption as an alternative to traditional atherectomy and high-pressure balloon angioplasty, supported by strong clinical outcomes and a favorable safety profile.

According to the report, IVL has transitioned from an emerging innovation to an increasingly established treatment option in interventional cardiology and peripheral vascular interventions, particularly for elderly patients and those with complex, heavily calcified lesions.

“IVL enables safer and more predictable treatment of calcified disease, expanding the number of patients who can be treated successfully,” said Dr. Kamran Zamanian, CEO of iData Research.

North America remains the largest IVL market, supported by high procedure volumes, established reimbursement pathways, and widespread physician adoption. Asia-Pacific and Latin America are expected to be the fastest-growing IVL markets through 2032, driven by increasing cardiovascular disease prevalence, expanding private hospital systems, and rising clinical familiarity with IVL technology.

Despite higher per-procedure costs compared to conventional balloons, IVL devices continue to gain adoption due to their predictable performance, safety advantages, and ability to enable treatment of anatomies previously considered too complex or high-risk.

From a competitive perspective, Johnson & Johnson’s Shockwave Medical leads the global intravascular lithotripsy market, supported by early market entry, extensive clinical validation, and broad commercial scale across coronary and peripheral indications. Emerging competitors, including Abbott, Boston Scientific, and Elixir Medical, are validating the long-term growth potential of the IVL market.

The 2026 Global Intravascular Lithotripsy (IVL) Market Report provides detailed analysis of market size, procedure volumes, units sold, pricing trends, and forecasts through 2032.

