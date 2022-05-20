Construction Kicks Off On New Kindergarten To Grade 12 School In Blaine Lake

CANADA, May 21 - Released on May 20, 2022

Crews are hard at work on a new school in Blaine Lake, led by the Saskatchewan-based company Graham Construction.

Today, Premier Scott Moe joined with students and staff of Blaine Lake Composite School, Prairie Spirit School Division officials and community members to celebrate the beginning of construction on the new Kindergarten to Grade 12 school.

"It is exciting to see construction begin on this new school that will serve the community of Blaine Lake for decades to come," Moe said. "Investing in rural infrastructure is a priority for our government, and this state-of-the-art facility will not only provide an outstanding learning environment for students and staff, but it will also serve as a gathering place for the community."

The Government of Saskatchewan has committed nearly $14 million toward the project, which will replace Blaine Lake Composite School. Construction is expected to be completed in the fall of 2023. Once finished, the new school will accommodate approximately 150 students.

The school's gym will be large enough to host both school and community events. It will feature an innovative stage with a folding wall which will give it the ability to be a separate space from the gym.

The landscaping surrounding the school has been designed to encourage outdoor classroom opportunities. Some of the highlights include plants that are native to the area and can be used for teaching and a learning plaza which will include a rock circle.

Prairie Spirit School Division is contributing to the Industrial Arts Space for the project, which will include both woodworking and welding areas.

"On behalf of the Prairie Spirit Board of Education and local Trustees Pam Wieler and Kimberly Greyeyes, I would like to thank the Premier and the provincial government for the investment in a new school to serve our students in the Blaine Lake community," Prairie Spirit Board Chair Bernie Howe said. "We are eagerly anticipating the opening of this exciting new school facility which will provide a supportive, innovative and accessible learning environment for our students for many years to come."

Since 2008, the Government of Saskatchewan has committed approximately $2.3 billion toward school infrastructure projects. These projects include 57 new schools and 28 major renovation projects, along with two projects approved through the new Minor Capital Renewal Program.

-30-

For more information, contact:

Brenda Erickson

Prairie Spirit School Division

Warman

Phone: 306-683-2800

Email: brenda.erickson@spiritsd.ca

