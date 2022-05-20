Submit Release
News Search

There were 669 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 189,583 in the last 365 days.

Draw and technical meeting concluded for Macao International Dragon Boat Races 2022

MACAU, May 20 - Organized by the Sports Bureau and the Dragon Boat Association of Macao, China, and co-organized by the Municipal Affairs Bureau and the Public Administration and Civil Service Bureau, the Macao International Dragon Boat Races 2022 will be held on 29 May and 3 June at Nam Van Lake Nautical Centre. The Organizing Committee convened the draw and technical meeting for the Races today (20 May) at the office of the Dragon Boat Association of Macao, China.

A total of 122 teams will be participating in the Races this year, including 32 teams in the Open Category and 10 teams in the Women’s Category of the Macao Standard Dragon Boat Race (500m), 47 teams in the Open Category and 18 teams in the Women’s Category of the Macao Small Dragon Boat Race (200m), 8 teams for the Macao Government Departments Small Dragon Boat Race (200m) and 7 teams for the Macao University Student Small Dragon Boat Race (200m).

The Organizing Committee will pay close attention to the latest development on the pandemic and make appropriate arrangements for the event accordingly.  In compliance with anti-pandemic guidelines by the Health Bureau, the Organizing Committee will strictly implement a series of preventive measures during the Races. The Organizing Committee would also like to remind all participants that they must comply with Macao’s Law No. 2/2004 on the Prevention, Control and Treatment of Infectious Diseases, pay attention to and cooperate with the anti-pandemic measures of the Macao SAR Government.

To share the festive joy with the public, this year’s event will also include cultural performances and booths for creative products, which will provide residents and visitors with an authentic experience of Macao's dragon boat festival celebrations.  The event will establish itself as a unique brand of sports tourism in Macao and facilitate the synergy and diverse development of sports, culture and tourism in the city.

For more information, please visit the official website www.macaodragonboat.com, or follow the “Macao Major Sporting Events” Facebook page, “澳門體育”(Macao Sports) WeChat public account and “澳門特區體育局” (Macao SAR Sports Bureau) WeChat subscription account.

You just read:

Draw and technical meeting concluded for Macao International Dragon Boat Races 2022

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.