Melo Group’s Aria Reserve is the first building to break ground in 2022 on Edgewater, Miami Florida

Aria Reserve grounbreaking

Situated on Biscayne Bay the project is scheduled for completion in 2024 and 2025

MIAMI, FLORIDA, USA, May 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Melo Group’s 62- story, dual tower Aria Reserve breaks ground. The South tower is 95% sold and will be completed in 2024, and the North tower has more than 50% reserved of its 363 units. The development will be completed in early 2025 and will mark the tallest waterfront dual residential towers in the United States.

"Aria Reserve represents the future of what Miami is building towards. A 15-minute-city that combines work with play and puts the quality of life of its residents at the forefront of its development," commented Mayor Francis Suarez.

Aria Reserve’s architect is Bernardo Fort-Brescia of Arquitectonica, with interiors by MORADA Haute-Furniture Boutique, and landscape architecture by ArquitectonicaGEO.

“We are extremely proud of the way we selected and assembled 5 acres of land in front of Biscayne Bay. Aria Reserve will become an architectural landmark in Edgewater because of its magnitude and the components from nature that will come along with it, says Carlos Melo.

“Our group is pleased to be able to contribute to Miami’s Baywalk, which will connect Brickell to downtown and Edgewater. Aria Reserve evidence our continued compromise with the development of the area. The location is privileged and the views from the building are magnificent,” added Martin Melo.

As a unique, one of a kind “resort style” residence, Aria Reserve will be surrounded by tranquility, enhanced by a beautiful landscape and marvelous views of the sunrise and sunset featuring the most exclusive and suitable amenities in the city. Aria Reserve is located just 10 minutes away from Miami Beach, Brickell, the Design District, Wynwood, and Midtown.

“The defining beauty of Miami is in the way water interacts with land. Aria Reserve consists of two towers. This allowed us to illustrate the tale of the two cities on the Bay. The facade is an abstract painting or a monumental map of the water’s edge, one facing the other. The sinuous curves rise from Biscayne Bay to the sky and create a dance between the two, singing to each other. Once lit at night, their sensuous undulation will be visible from afar, rising to the skies and reflecting on the water below,” says Fort-Brescia.

Impeccably finished residences with one-to-four-bedroom floor plans that will range between 1,100 and 3,030 square feet in size and are priced from $1.1 million to over $4 million.

The towers will also have an exclusive collection of penthouse residences ranging from 3,500 to over 9,000 square feet priced up to $12 million. All penthouses will feature a state-of-the-art private three-car garage vault for car enthusiasts.

The Penthouse Mansions are three stories and feature private rooftop decks with pools and summer kitchens.

Both residences and penthouses will include two private or semi-private elevators, a dedicated office/den, at least 10- foot-high ceilings, and open flow-through layouts with up to 11-foot-deep expansive terraces boasting unparalleled sunset views to the west and bay and ocean views to the east.

Aria Reserve features 2 acres of amenities. In the Bay Level, residents will find the water sports marina, a café & restaurant, the solarium areas, whirlpool spa, meditation garden, poolside daybeds, and a telescope observatory area.

The Sky Lobby will be an exclusive adult lounge area with an outdoor terrace overlooking the bay, private wine cellar room, and private workspaces.

Fernan Hernandez and Holger Odenstein from Morada-Haute Furniture Boutique will conceptually envision and design the development’s interiors – including public amenity spaces and select residences – with exclusive furnishings handcrafted in Italy.

On the ground floor along 23rd Street, Melo Group is developing a public park with open green space that will connect to the Miami Baywalk, providing direct access to the 5-mile-long pedestrian and bicycle-friendly waterfront walkway which runs along Biscayne Bay from Edgewater, around Brickell Key, down to Brickell Bay Drive in Brickell. Situated along the bayfront just north of Downtown Miami, nestled between the Venetian and Julia Tuttle Causeways – the two main arteries connecting the City of Miami and Miami Beach – Edgewater has fast-emerged as the epicenter of the new Miami.

The surrounding neighborhoods of Downtown’s Arts and Entertainment District, Miami Design District, Wynwood Arts District, Midtown Miami, and Miami Beach put residents within blocks of dozens of luxury retail shops, high-end restaurants and world-class arts and culture venues.

Aria Reserve benefits from the development expertise of the Melo Group, one of South Florida’s preeminent residential development firms with a portfolio of more than 7,000 total luxury condominium and high-end multifamily units completed throughout Greater Downtown Miami.

Over the last two decades, the Melo Group has delivered more than 17 residential towers across Miami’s Central Business District, Edgewater, and downtown. They are positioned as one of Miami’s most prominent long-term investors and landowners, having found success by investing early in prime real estate and building for market demand.

About Melo Group:

Miami-based Melo Group is one of South Florida’s most active and experienced residential real estate developers. The firm has been a driving force behind Downtown Miami’s real estate resurgence since2001, with a portfolio of more than 6,000 total condo and rental units completed throughout Greater Downtown Miami and another 3,500 units currently in development. The fully integrated company specializes in creating communities with a mix of luxury condominium and high-quality multifamily buildings in emerging areas situated near public transit hubs and major employment centers. Melo Group’s communities are reshaping Downtown Miami’s Central Business District,