Spaghetti Bowl Lane and Ramp Reductions May 22-27

CARSON CITY, Nev. – The Nevada Department of Transportation is announcing street and ramp closures for May 22-27 as part of continuing Reno Spaghetti Bowl improvements.

East Fourth Street Closed- Sixth Street to Galletti Way

East Fourth Street closed between Sixth Street and Galletti Way, 24-7 beginning at 8 p.m. on May 20 through 6 a.m. May 23. Traffic control is needed as crews conduct bridge work over East Fourth Street. Business access will be maintained. Pedestrian access will be maintained, with brief temporary delays for equipment mobilization. Marked detour available.

Northbound I-580 Villanova Drive On-Ramp Closed

Villanova Drive on-ramp to northbound I-580 closed intermittently overnight from 8 p.m.-6 a.m. May 22-27. Marked detours available.

Northbound and Southbound I-580 Lane Closures

Nightly lane reductions on northbound and southbound I-580 between spaghetti bowl and Mill Street from 8 p.m.-6 a.m. May 22-27.

Kietzke Lane Closed- Kuenzli Street to Galletti Way

Kietzke Lane closed overnight between Kuenzli Street and Galletti Way from 8 p.m.-6 a.m. nightly May 22-27.

Northbound and Southbound I-580 Mill/Second Street Ramp Closures

Access from southbound I-580 to Second Street and/or Mill Street intermittently closed from 8 p.m-6 a.m. nightly May 22-27.

Access to one route, either Second Street or Mill Street, will remain available.

Spaghetti Bowl Ramp Closures

These spaghetti bowl ramps will intermittently close from 8 p.m.-6 a.m. nightly May 22-27. Additional periodic ramp closures to continue through 2022.

Eastbound I-80 to northbound U.S. 395

Eastbound I-80 to southbound I-580

Westbound I-80 to southbound I-580 (primarily mid-week)

Northbound I-580 to westbound I-580 (primarily mid-week)

Northbound I-580 to eastbound I-80 (primarily mid-week)

Northbound I-580 to westbound I-80 and northbound I-580 to eastbound I-80 ramps will not be closed at the same time, and no consecutive on or off ramps will be closed at the same time.

Schedule is subject to change.



The improvements are part of construction of the first phase of NDOT’s spaghetti bowl renovations, known as Spaghetti Bowl Xpress. The eastbound I-80 to southbound I-580 Spaghetti Bowl ramp will be widened to two lanes and eastbound Interstate 80 lanes between Wells Avenue and the Spaghetti Bowl striped. On southbound I-580, auxiliary merge lanes and improved ramps will also be added between the Spaghetti Bowl and Plumb Lane, along with sound and aesthetic walls. The first phase of construction will not require relocation of any residences.

For additional information, please visit NDOTSpaghettiBowl.com. You can also call the project hotline at (775) 636-4202, e-mail info@ndotspaghettibowl.com or text SBX to 797979 to sign up for text alerts.

Additional state highway information is available at dot.nv.gov or by calling (775) 888-7000. Also follow @NevadaDOTReno on Twitter for traffic and project updates in northern Nevada, and @nevadadot on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram for updates from across the state.