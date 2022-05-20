Registration Opens for NAMIC’s 36th Annual Conference “Resilience: The Courage to Lead”
EINPresswire.com/ -- Registration is now open for the 36th Annual NAMIC Conference (ANC), held virtually and in person at the New York Marriott Marquis in New York City on October 11-12, 2022. This year’s conference theme — “Resilience: The Courage to Lead.”— underscores the strength the media, entertainment and technology industries embodied to overcome improbable challenges in business over the past two years.
“What many thought would be a temporary departure from our industry’s standard operating procedures, the past two years have forever altered the way we envision the future workplace,” said A. Shuanise Washington, president and CEO of NAMIC. “This year’s conference will explore that and continue to ground our work in diversity, equity, and inclusion.”
The conference’s hybrid model and return to in-person events include a robust, content-rich slate of sessions, ranging from adaptive workforce strategy to the future of technology. The gathering features in-person and virtual networking events and offers attendees opportunities to reconnect and network with peers, share best practices, and learn in practical workshops, trainings and general sessions led by industry leaders and other experts. Attendees will learn from more than 60 experts during 20 hours of education sessions and seminars.
“After two long years apart, we are looking forward to reconnecting for a safe, in-person experience, where attendees can engage face-to-face with colleagues, distinguished speakers and business partners,” said A. Shuanise Washington.
“Our industry, like many industries across our nation and world, has endured a lot, but we have set new standards and have emerged stronger and more innovative than ever before.”
NAMIC has been a convener and leader in the diversity, equity and inclusion space for more than 40 years, drawing hundreds of early-career to experienced professionals to its annual conference each year.
To register or find more information about the 36th ANC, visit https://namic36thannualconference.eventbrite.com.
###
About NAMIC
NAMIC is the premier organization focusing on cultural diversity, equity, access and inclusion in the cable and communications industry. More than 4,000 professionals belong to a network of 18 chapters nationwide. Through initiatives that support leadership development, advocacy and empowerment, NAMIC collaborates with industry partners to expand and nurture a workforce that reflects America’s cultural richness.
For more information, please visit www.namic.com or follow @NAMICNational on Twitter.
NAMIC Media Office
“What many thought would be a temporary departure from our industry’s standard operating procedures, the past two years have forever altered the way we envision the future workplace,” said A. Shuanise Washington, president and CEO of NAMIC. “This year’s conference will explore that and continue to ground our work in diversity, equity, and inclusion.”
The conference’s hybrid model and return to in-person events include a robust, content-rich slate of sessions, ranging from adaptive workforce strategy to the future of technology. The gathering features in-person and virtual networking events and offers attendees opportunities to reconnect and network with peers, share best practices, and learn in practical workshops, trainings and general sessions led by industry leaders and other experts. Attendees will learn from more than 60 experts during 20 hours of education sessions and seminars.
“After two long years apart, we are looking forward to reconnecting for a safe, in-person experience, where attendees can engage face-to-face with colleagues, distinguished speakers and business partners,” said A. Shuanise Washington.
“Our industry, like many industries across our nation and world, has endured a lot, but we have set new standards and have emerged stronger and more innovative than ever before.”
NAMIC has been a convener and leader in the diversity, equity and inclusion space for more than 40 years, drawing hundreds of early-career to experienced professionals to its annual conference each year.
To register or find more information about the 36th ANC, visit https://namic36thannualconference.eventbrite.com.
###
About NAMIC
NAMIC is the premier organization focusing on cultural diversity, equity, access and inclusion in the cable and communications industry. More than 4,000 professionals belong to a network of 18 chapters nationwide. Through initiatives that support leadership development, advocacy and empowerment, NAMIC collaborates with industry partners to expand and nurture a workforce that reflects America’s cultural richness.
For more information, please visit www.namic.com or follow @NAMICNational on Twitter.
NAMIC Media Office
NAMIC, INC
+1 2125945985
email us here