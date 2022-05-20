Kymanox Named as a Winner of 2022 Triangle Business Journal Life Sciences Award
Triangle Business Journal held awards ceremony on Thursday, May 19MORRISVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, USA, May 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kymanox Corporation (“Kymanox”), a professional services company exclusively serving the Life Science industry, announced today that the company has been honored with a 2022 Triangle Business Journal Life Sciences Award.
Triangle Business Journal held an event on Thursday, May 19 to celebrate the achievements of local individuals and companies making advancements in pharmaceuticals, biotech, ag tech, and beyond. This year’s winners included the Lifetime Achievement Award Winner, David King, former CEO of LabCorp, as well as an impressive list of individuals and companies, as follows.
Individuals:
- Michelle Egger, BIOMILQ
- Mark Goldberg, CATO SMS
- Shankar Ramaswamy, Kriya Therapeutics
Companies:
- BioCryst Pharmaceuticals
- Elo Life Systems
- G1 Therapeutics, Inc.
- HIPP Design + Consulting
- IQVIA
- Kymanox
- Medicago
- Syneos Health
- TruLab, Inc
“The Kymanox team is honored to be among this elite group of recipients of the Triangle Business Journal 2022 Life Sciences Awards,” said Stephen M. Perry, CEO and Founder of Kymanox. “Raleigh-Durham is such a dynamic market for life science companies, and we enjoy being a part of this flourishing and committed ecosystem as we accelerate bringing modern medicines to market and help our clients Get More [DONE]! Kymanox extends its appreciation to the Triangle Business Journal and to each of the dedicated, talented Kymanox team members who made this special recognition possible.”
Triangle Business Journal will profile this year’s Life Sciences Award winners in a special section that will be published in the May 20 subscriber edition.
About Kymanox:
Kymanox is a life science professional services organization that offers engineering, scientific, project management, and compliance support to companies exclusively in the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, medical device, and combination product industries. With its diverse team of experts, Kymanox helps clients navigate commercialization challenges that arise throughout a product’s life cycle – from early development to post-market – with optimized safety, quality, efficacy, and accessibility. Kymanox was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina USA. For more information, please visit www.kymanox.com.
