Kymanox Named as a Winner of 2022 Triangle Business Journal Life Sciences Award

About

Kymanox is a life science professional services organization that offers engineering, scientific, and compliance support to companies exclusively in the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, medical device, and combination product industries. With its diverse team of experts, Kymanox helps clients navigate commercialization challenges that arise throughout a product’s life cycle – from early development to post-market – with optimized safety, quality, efficacy, and accessibility. Kymanox was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina USA. For more information, please visit www.kymanox.com.

