Kymanox Expands Management Team with New Head of Digital Quality, Steve Lupo
Kymanox to lead the way in Quality and Enterprise 4.0 transformations for Life Science.BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, USA, January 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kymanox Corporation (“Kymanox”), a professional services company exclusively serving the Life Science industry, announced today the addition of Steve Lupo as the Head of CGxP Digital Quality based in Boston Massachusetts, USA. This new role helps Kymanox clients to strategically adopt innovative digital and automated solutions to achieve the full benefits of Quality and Enterprise 4.0 initiatives.
Lupo has spent nearly two decades providing strategic consulting in both the Life Science and public health sectors. Steve brings deep domain expertise with various quality, laboratory, and manufacturing management systems – including integration tools. Steve has extensive experience guiding clients through their digital transformation and quality innovation, including having worked for organizations such as Genzyme Corporation and Sanofi.
“We are pleased to welcome Steve Lupo as our ‘Head of Quality 4.0’ to define and execute digital transformations for Kymanox clients in the areas of Quality, Quality Control, CGMP Manufacturing, Supply Chain, Manufacturing Science & Technology, Facilities and Maintenance, and Core IT,” said Stephen M. Perry, CEO and Founder at Kymanox. “This focus is still new territory for our industry, and we were very fortunate to find a candidate with unmatched relevant experience, project leadership skills, and business acumen. Steve Lupo, working closely with our other leaders in Quality, Digital Services, and CGxP Operations, will help our clients developing modern medicines ‘Get More [DONE]’ via innovative, impactful, and integrated ‘4.0’ solutions.”
Steve Lupo has Bachelor of Science degree in Biochemistry from Wheaton College in Norton, Massachusetts, USA.
To learn more about how Kymanox can help you with your complex quality and compliance life science challenges, contact us at info@kymanox.com or visit www.kymanox.com today.
