Kymanox Expands, Signs Scott Talbot as Head of Engineering in Boston

New Role Brings Additional Kymanox Life Science Leadership to the Greater Boston, Massachusetts, USA Region

BOSTON , MASSACHUSETTS, USA, February 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kymanox Corporation (“Kymanox”), a professional services company exclusively serving the Life Science industry, announced today that Scott Talbot, MBA has joined the team as the Head of Engineering, Boston. This new role will help drive corporate brand recognition and bring technical senior management expertise to the Kymanox team serving the Greater Boston area – and the globe.

Talbot has three decades of relevant industry experience; in that time, he has successfully commercialized a wide variety of life science products from concept through commercialization. These products range from high-volume disposables, to active electro-mechanical devices, to video-enabled systems for surgery. He has also built Quality Management Systems (QMS) from the ground up, along with creating and enhancing product development processes. He has driven major organizational changes, including the implementation of SAP for Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) across multiple sites at a multinational corporation.

“Scott Talbot is a valuable addition to Kymanox Boston, and we are pleased to welcome him to our team and work family,” said Stephen M. Perry, CEO and Founder at Kymanox. “With a leadership track record at both small start-ups and large multinationals, Scott brings solid expertise grounded in real-world success to help our Boston team ‘Get More [DONE].’ Scott is a classic T-shaped Kymanox leader that adds both to the breadth and depth of our solution offerings. Besides Engineering, his experience includes leading functional areas such as Research and Development, Product Development, Operations, and Program Management.”

Scott Talbot has an MBA from Boston University and completed his undergraduate studies in Manufacturing Engineering at Wentworth Institute of Technology.

To learn more about how Kymanox can help you with your complex life science engineering challenges, contact us at info@kymanox.com or visit www.kymanox.com today.

About

Kymanox is a life science professional services organization that offers engineering, scientific, and compliance support to companies exclusively in the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, medical device, and combination product industries. With its diverse team of experts, Kymanox helps clients navigate commercialization challenges that arise throughout a product’s life cycle – from early development to post-market – with optimized safety, quality, efficacy, and accessibility. Kymanox was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina USA. For more information, please visit www.kymanox.com.

