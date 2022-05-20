Submit Release
News Search

There were 672 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 189,571 in the last 365 days.

Minimize Mosquito Problems This Summer

Viking Pest Control Technician applying Yard Guard to help prevent mosquitoes and ticks.

Mosquitoes can be more than just a nuisance; Viking Pest Control offers solutions and helpful tips.

BASKING RIDGE, NJ, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mosquitoes are a common pest during Spring and Summer months, but they can be worse than a mere nuisance. Their bites are annoying enough, but some mosquitoes also carry serious diseases such as Zika virus, encephalitis, or West Nile virus.

While Zika is more prevalent in tropical environments, there are mosquito species in New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania – the area covered by Viking Pest Control – that can carry Eastern Equine encephalitis and West Nile virus.

Everyone should be aware that a mosquito bite can potentially lead to something more dangerous than a temporary itch; protecting ourselves from this seasonal threat should be a priority.

For householders and business owners who are concerned about mosquitoes and ticks, Viking Pest Control can help with solutions, along with tips for reducing the number of mosquitoes and ticks in front or backyards and protecting oneself from bites, whether indoors or outdoors. Viking’s Yard Guard service offers protection against mosquitoes and ticks for both residential and business premises, targeting breeding sites, usually areas of stagnant water, and reducing mosquito populations all summer long. Additional tips for homeowners, and those who enjoy outdoor pursuits, include:

• Eliminating any containers that may hold stagnant water, including old tires or unused plant pots and saucers in back yards
• Refreshing water in bird baths and pet dishes frequently
• Cleaning eaves troughs and removing debris
• Wearing long-sleeved clothing and long pants when outside during dusk

The Yard Guard service is offered over a series of five visits from May to September.

Visit https://www.vikingpest.com/yard-guard/ to see how Viking can help you take back control of your summer and enjoy your backyard pest free.

Alicia Maresco
Viking Pest Control
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

Enjoy Your Nights Without the Bites

You just read:

Minimize Mosquito Problems This Summer

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.