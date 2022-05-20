Minimize Mosquito Problems This Summer

Viking Pest Control Technician applying Yard Guard to help prevent mosquitoes and ticks.

Mosquitoes can be more than just a nuisance; Viking Pest Control offers solutions and helpful tips.

BASKING RIDGE, NJ, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mosquitoes are a common pest during Spring and Summer months, but they can be worse than a mere nuisance. Their bites are annoying enough, but some mosquitoes also carry serious diseases such as Zika virus, encephalitis, or West Nile virus.While Zika is more prevalent in tropical environments, there are mosquito species in New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania – the area covered by Viking Pest Control – that can carry Eastern Equine encephalitis and West Nile virus.Everyone should be aware that a mosquito bite can potentially lead to something more dangerous than a temporary itch; protecting ourselves from this seasonal threat should be a priority.For householders and business owners who are concerned about mosquitoes and ticks, Viking Pest Control can help with solutions, along with tips for reducing the number of mosquitoes and ticks in front or backyards and protecting oneself from bites, whether indoors or outdoors. Viking’s Yard Guard service offers protection against mosquitoes and ticks for both residential and business premises, targeting breeding sites, usually areas of stagnant water, and reducing mosquito populations all summer long. Additional tips for homeowners, and those who enjoy outdoor pursuits, include:• Eliminating any containers that may hold stagnant water, including old tires or unused plant pots and saucers in back yards• Refreshing water in bird baths and pet dishes frequently• Cleaning eaves troughs and removing debris• Wearing long-sleeved clothing and long pants when outside during duskThe Yard Guard service is offered over a series of five visits from May to September.Visit https://www.vikingpest.com/yard-guard/ to see how Viking can help you take back control of your summer and enjoy your backyard pest free.

Enjoy Your Nights Without the Bites