Son of Charleston Church Shooting Victim Chris Singleton to Visit Buffalo Area Following Mass Shooting
Former Pro Baseball Player Turned Inspirational Speaker, Author to Speak at Local Schools, Provide Free Books
I hope and pray that speaking and being with the people of Buffalo will inspire the community by showing there is a light at the end of the tunnel and that ‘love is always stronger than hate.'”CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Former professional baseball player turned inspirational speaker and author Chris Singleton will be speaking with students at several Buffalo, N.Y.-area schools to spread his message of love and unity following the alleged racially-motivated mass shooting at a supermarket on May 14.
— Author Chris Singleton
In 2015, Singleton’s mother, Sharonda Coleman-Singleton, along with eight other victims, was murdered by a white supremacist at Mother Emanuel AME Church in Charleston. Singleton united his city and inspired the entire nation by forgiving the man who murdered his mother and stating, “love is stronger than hate.”
“I saw a report from Buffalo about the 8-year-old girl who hid from the shooter in a cooler, and it kept me up all night thinking about how similar our tragedies were,” Singleton said. “I knew that my message of love and unity needed to be there. I hope and pray that speaking and being with the people of Buffalo will inspire the community by showing there is a light at the end of the tunnel and that ‘love is always stronger than hate.’”
Chris Singleton’s Buffalo Speaking Engagements include:
- PS 37 Marva J. Daniel Futures Preparatory School (May 26)
- PS 92 Build Community School (May 26)
- PS 99 Stanley Makowski Early Childhood Center (May 26)
- Cleveland Hill Elementary School (May 26)
- Cleveland Hill High School (May 27)
Additionally, Charleston-based businesses (BoomTown) partnered with several of Singleton’s family members and friends to provide Singleton with free books for elementary school children in the Buffalo area. As part of his personal healing and to help others, Singleton has written two books: “Different,” a tribute to Singleton's late mother; and “Your Life Matters,” a story about the empowerment of black children. His third book, “Baseball Around the World,” highlights the multicultural aspects of the international game and is slated to be released on June 17, the anniversary of his mother’s murder.
For more information about Chris Singleton, please visit www.chrissingleton.com.
