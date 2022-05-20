Idaho Department of Labor Employer SeminarMay25

Submit Release
Southeastern Idaho employers who would like to learn more about Registered Apprenticeships (RA) and how to establish one will want to attend a free Zoom seminar Wednesday, May 25, 9 to 10 a.m.

Michelle Stout, program development coordinator for Idaho Labor’s apprenticeship program, will lead a discussion about the U.S. Department of Labor RA program, how to sponsor an apprentice and where to find help.

Businesses benefit from apprenticeships by experiencing an increase in employee retention, productivity and profitability. Employees benefit as they earn while they learn, reduce their student debt and potentially gain a nationally recognized credential.

This is the fifth in a series of monthly employer seminars, featuring a different topic each month.

