Bumblebee Studios Presents Abeyance

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN, June 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Abeyance is a new, exciting and now highly anticipated sci-fi dungeon-crawler released by Bumblebee Studios this year. The inspiration for Abeyance came from video games like the XCOM and Jagged Alliance series, board games like Hero Quest, and more recent dungeon crawlers like Dungeon of the Endless. Abeyance takes on a unique approach in delivering its amazing, unparalleled experience; as a player tasked with the challenge of exploring the game to collect more information while shooting fiends that come your way.

The idea for Abeyance was to take a turn-based game but make it feel like real-time. So many turn-based games think too long because of the constant switching from attacking and defending, but the transitions are smooth with Abeyance.

"[D]oors are the key elements of the game," said Simone Odoardi, developer of Abeyance. He said that by "scanning and opening a door, you can collect more information or trigger the next phase of the game," and the more information, the better. Odoardi says that it's a balance between gathering information to know what you are trying to accomplish and shooting enemies, "It's like blackjack with guns."

Simone Odoardi has an impressive background with a master's degree in political science but discovered that he wanted to become a programmer. Odoardi started working as a consultant for different companies, including H&M, Volkswagen, PwC, and many Swedish and Scandinavian businesses. In 2011, Odoardi had his first attempt at creating a game. It successfully reached the top charts in the US, UK, Russia, and many other big countries. Although reviews were outstanding, it did not generate enough to create an entire business from it; two years later is when Bumblebee Studios began.

The origin of Bumblebee Studios began in 2013 with Simone Odoardi and Ferruccio Cinquemani, two Italian expatriates in Sweden with a passion for video games. The team joined in the Microsoft Dream Build Play contest. They participated with their game Derat Inc., which was initially developed for Windows Phone but later converted to IOS and Android with Unity.

The Bumblebee Studios team went on to develop several games like Heads will Roll, Breaking Bricks, and other applications. All these games and apps were given good critics and feedback but never had the sales results that the team wanted to see. The Bumblebee Studio team decided to move on and try something new. Ferruccio chose to move on to work for bigger studios as a game designer, and Odoardi went back to consulting work, until now with Abeyance.

Abeyance is looking to launch on Steam in September of this year and on Microsoft's Xbox store in December 2022. The future of Bumblebee Studios and Abeyance will be to move to Mac, Linux, Switch, IOS, and Android. Keep an eye out at Steam Next Fest where Abeyance will be participating with a demo that can be downloaded already on their Steam Page. On top of the Steam event Abeyance will be possible to pre-order the game on the Humble Bundle store with a 30% discount for the whole duration of Steam Next Fest.

You can find more information about Bumblebee Studios and Abeyance on their website https://bumblebee-studios.se/ and add Abeyance to your wish list today!