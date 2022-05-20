Maine DOE Update – May 20, 2022

From the Maine Department of Education

Reporting Items

| Visit the DC&R Reporting Calendar |

News & Updates

While the COVID-19 pandemic has had broad economic impacts, several Maine industries have suffered disproportionate negative economic consequences caused by the pandemic. As part of the Maine Jobs & Recovery Act, the Maine Department of Education is seeking applications to provide funding to higher education institutions in Maine to prepare students for employment in industries harmed by the COVID-19 pandemic. | More

The Maine Department of Education is seeking applications for the distribution of higher education workforce grants as part of the Maine Jobs & Recovery Program (MJRP). The program will provide $1 million to private higher education institutions in Maine to prepare students for employment in industries harmed by the COVID-19 pandemic. | More

The past two years have brought unprecedented mobility in PK-12 student enrollment and surfaced many specific questions to address student mobility. As a follow-up to earlier guidance on Important Information Regarding Rostering Equivalent Instruction Students, the Maine Department of Education (DOE) has developed further guidelines to support school administrative units (SAUs) in managing rostering and enrollment of students, including for those who moved from one SAU to another. | More

The Maine Department of Education’s Office of Adult Education launched a campaign today to encourage adult learners to complete the HiSET, Maine’s high school equivalency test. Those who complete the HiSET are eligible for two years of free community college in Maine. As part of the campaign, ‘It’s time for HiSET’ yard signs will be displayed throughout Maine and local programs will use social media with hashtag #HiSET4ME, mail postcards, and sponsor community events to promote HiSET completion. | More

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) is pleased to announce that on May 11, 2022, the State Board of Education voted in favor of final adoption of Rule Chapter 115: The Credentialing of Education Personnel. These changes come after more than two years of work with numerous stakeholders to ensure unnecessary barriers were removed, and that Maine continues to have well-prepared educators to work with students in our schools. The final version includes changes required by the Maine Legislature. | More

Math4ME is designed to implement evidence-based professional development to improve math proficiency of students with disabilities by supporting their teachers’ instructional practices. Math4ME training is grounded in the National Council of Teachers of Mathematics (NCTM) Mathematics Teaching Practices. This training includes hands-on activities and interactive professional learning experiences that allow participants to gain a deeper understanding of core mathematics concepts and strategies. | More

The University of Maine System (UMS) Early College (EC) Program has partnered with Let’s Get Ready to provide rising seniors (students graduating in 2023) with assistance with the college application process. Let’s Get Ready (LGR) is a non-profit organization that shares values with the UMS EC Program including providing college preparation experiences to Maine’s high school students. | More

Maine DOE Team member Donna Tiner is being highlighted this week as part of the Get to Know the Maine DOE Team campaign. Learn a little more about Donna. | More

Maine Schools Sharing Success Stories

| Submit your Maine School Success Story |

Professional Development & Training Opportunities

The Readiness and Emergency Management for Schools (REMS) Technical Assistance (TA) Center (a partner of the U.S. Department of Education) will host a Webinar on Thursday, May 26, 2022, from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. ET. This Webinar will highlight the role of teachers in supporting school safety at the local level. | More

Whether you are a classroom teacher, scout leader, nature center educator, or just looking to gain new skills, these workshops from the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife can help you learn how to engage youth in environmental and experiential learning. You’ll learn a variety of teaching techniques to help build your confidence when taking youth outdoors to learn about fish, wildlife, habitats, natural science, conservation, and outdoor skills. We believe learning should be hands-on and fun for you as well as the students! | More

| Visit the Professional Development Calendar |

Latest DOE Career/Project Opportunities View current Maine Department of Education employment opportunities here