Mountain Rose Herbs’ Free Herbalism Project In-Person Event
Featuring jim mcdonald, Bevin Clare, Lucretia Vandyke, and Jiling Lin
We are overjoyed that we can finally meet in person again and reclaim our direct connectivity at our traditional herbal conferences, festivals, and gatherings.”EUGENE, OREGON, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, May 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mountain Rose Herbs is pleased to announce the 18th Free Herbalism Project (FHP) Sunday, June 12, 10:30 a.m. – 4:15 p.m. (PST) at Mount Pisgah Arboretum in Eugene, OR. FHP is a celebration of herbal education, music, and community. Summer FHP speakers include esteemed herbalists jim mcdonald, Bevin Clare, and Lucretia Vandyke, with special guest emcee Jiling Lin and live music by Sugar Pine.
— Shawn Donnille, Mountain Rose Herbs CEO & Owner
The Free Herbalism Project will kick off with an hour yoga session led by MRH’s own yoga teacher, Darlene Armentrout. Morning Myst botanicals will be joining us for hydrosol distillation demonstrations throughout the day. Herbalist, Logan Keister, will lead plant walks during presentation breaks. All merchandise proceeds will be donated to Lane County nonprofit, The School Garden Project. Local botanically inspired vendors and food vendors will be available at the event.
Schedule and Presentation Topics
9:15 – Hour Yoga Session with Darlene Armentrout
10:30 – Introduction with emcee Jiling Lin
10:45 – 'Spice Up Your Life! The Delicious Health Benefits of Therapeutic-dose Spices' with Bevin Clare
Noon – Live Music with Sugar Pine and Plant Walk with Logan Keister
12:45 – 'Zen Esthetics…the Divine Art of Beauty Rituals from Around the World' with Lucretia Vandyke
2:00 – Live Music with Sugar Pine and Plant Walk with Logan Keister
2:45 – 'Plantain the Future' with jim mcdonald
4:00 – Closing with emcee Jiling Lin
About Free Herbalism Project: In 2013, Mountain Rose Herbs created FHP as an ongoing series of free educational events featuring visiting herbalists. From aromatherapy, to wild foods, to herb walks to remedy-making, these free classes are one of the many ways Mountain Rose Herbs hopes to give back to herbalists and our local community. Learn more about FHP at https://info.mountainroseherbs.com/free-herbalism-project.
About Mountain Rose Herbs: Mountain Rose Herbs offers high-quality organically grown herbs, spices, teas, essential oils, and botanical goods. Since 1987, they have been known for their uncompromising commitment to organic agriculture, fair trade standards, and sustainable business practices. The company’s core belief that people, plants, and planet are more important than profit guides everything they do.
Learn more about Mountain Rose Herbs at www.mountainroseherbs.com.
