Submit Release
News Search

There were 659 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 189,569 in the last 365 days.

St Albans // Traffic Safety Patrol

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

SATURATION PATROL

 

On May 20th, 2022, Troopers from the VSP St Albans Barracks conducted a traffic safety detail on I-89 and VT-105 during early morning commuting hours. The purpose of this detail was to detect and identify aggressive drivers while enforcing motor vehicle laws and promoting safe driving.

Details:

·                  Troopers involved: 4

·                  Number of traffic stops: 18

·                  Number of speed violations: 16

·                  Number of other violations – 6

·                  Motorist Assist Cases taken – 2

 

The Vermont State Police would like to remind all motorists to drive responsibility. 

 

 

Tpr. Christopher Finley

Vermont State Police

140 Fisher Pond Road

St. Albans, VT 05478

802-524-5993

 

You just read:

St Albans // Traffic Safety Patrol

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.