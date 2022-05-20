St Albans // Traffic Safety Patrol
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
SATURATION PATROL
On May 20th, 2022, Troopers from the VSP St Albans Barracks conducted a traffic safety detail on I-89 and VT-105 during early morning commuting hours. The purpose of this detail was to detect and identify aggressive drivers while enforcing motor vehicle laws and promoting safe driving.
Details:
· Troopers involved: 4
· Number of traffic stops: 18
· Number of speed violations: 16
· Number of other violations – 6
· Motorist Assist Cases taken – 2
The Vermont State Police would like to remind all motorists to drive responsibility.
Tpr. Christopher Finley
Vermont State Police
140 Fisher Pond Road
St. Albans, VT 05478
802-524-5993