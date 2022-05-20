St Albans // Traffic Safety Patrol

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

SATURATION PATROL

On May 20th, 2022, Troopers from the VSP St Albans Barracks conducted a traffic safety detail on I-89 and VT-105 during early morning commuting hours. The purpose of this detail was to detect and identify aggressive drivers while enforcing motor vehicle laws and promoting safe driving.

Details:

· Troopers involved: 4

· Number of traffic stops: 18

· Number of speed violations: 16

· Number of other violations – 6

· Motorist Assist Cases taken – 2

The Vermont State Police would like to remind all motorists to drive responsibility.

Tpr. Christopher Finley

Vermont State Police

140 Fisher Pond Road

St. Albans, VT 05478

802-524-5993