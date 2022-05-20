Submit Release
News Search

There were 659 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 189,570 in the last 365 days.

Williston Barracks / DLS

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 22A1003040

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:  Trooper Christopher Sweeney                     

STATION:   Williston VSP                  

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

 

DATE/TIME: 05/19/2022 0604

INCIDENT LOCATION: I89 NB MM 71.4, Bolton, VT

VIOLATION: Driving with a Criminally Suspended License

 

ACCUSED:  Brian Jagodzinski                                             

AGE: 60

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Stowe, VT

 

VICTIM:

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On May 19, 2022, at approximately 0600 hours Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Williston responded to I89 NB near mile marker 71.4 in the town of Bolton for a reported car fire.  It was learned that the operator fled from the scene prior to emergency response arrivals.

With the assistance of witnesses to the car fire, the operator, Brian Jagodziniski, was later located in the town of Waterbury, VT and was found to have a criminally suspended operator’s license.  Brian was issued a citation to appear in Chittenden County Court to answer to the charge of Driving with a Criminally Suspended License.

 

Vermont State Police was assisted on scene by the Bolton Fire Department.

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 08/06/2022 0830           

COURT: Chittenden

LODGED - LOCATION:     

BAIL:

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

Trooper Christopher Sweeney

Vermont State Police – Williston

2777 St. George Rd.

Williston, VT 05495

Phone – 802-878-7111

Fax – 802-878-2742

 

You just read:

Williston Barracks / DLS

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.