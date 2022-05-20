Williston Barracks / DLS

VSP News Release-Incident

CASE#: 22A1003040

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Christopher Sweeney

STATION: Williston VSP

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

DATE/TIME: 05/19/2022 0604

INCIDENT LOCATION: I89 NB MM 71.4, Bolton, VT

VIOLATION: Driving with a Criminally Suspended License

ACCUSED: Brian Jagodzinski

AGE: 60

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Stowe, VT

VICTIM:

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On May 19, 2022, at approximately 0600 hours Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Williston responded to I89 NB near mile marker 71.4 in the town of Bolton for a reported car fire. It was learned that the operator fled from the scene prior to emergency response arrivals.

With the assistance of witnesses to the car fire, the operator, Brian Jagodziniski, was later located in the town of Waterbury, VT and was found to have a criminally suspended operator’s license. Brian was issued a citation to appear in Chittenden County Court to answer to the charge of Driving with a Criminally Suspended License.

Vermont State Police was assisted on scene by the Bolton Fire Department.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 08/06/2022 0830

COURT: Chittenden

LODGED - LOCATION:

BAIL:

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

