Dive Back Into Spies, Sweets, and Mystery with Simone LaFray and the Red Wolves of London
A fast-paced junior sleuth novel perfect for mystery lovers of any age!”RICHMOND, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “A fast-paced junior sleuth novel perfect for mystery lovers of any age!”
— Jennifer Jackson, Indies Today
Brandylane Publishers, Inc. of Richmond, Virginia, is excited to announce the upcoming release of a new mystery for middle-grade readers, Simone LaFray and the Red Wolves of London, written by S.P. O’Farrell.
In Simone LaFray and the Chocolatiers’ Ball, junior spy Simone LaFray wowed the crowd with her singing while simultaneously helping the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs track down an elusive thief. Now her fame has spread—but between her studies and her duties as an agent, being stuck in the spotlight is the last thing she wants. Can she stay undercover on assignment at a posh London school, and use her super sleuthing skills to rescue a fellow junior spy?
Packed with artistic escapades, fraught friendships, and secret sojourns under the moonlight—not to mention tasty treats—this sweet second installment in the Simone LaFray mystery series is scheduled for release on April 18, 2022.
After her triumph at the Chocolatiers’ Ball, Simone LaFray wants to fade into the shadows and avoid her newfound popularity—but it is not to be. Duty calls when a fellow junior spy goes missing from the posh Claymoore School in London, and Simone jumps at the assignment. Going undercover, she soon finds herself embroiled in a complicated game involving dark forces, the enigmatic OmniKey, and an unruly royal. First looks can be deceiving, but could a certain redheaded thief be pulling the strings?
In this second book of the Simone LaFray Mysteries, Simone navigates school rivalries, oversees the opening of a new LaFray’s Patisserie, and finds herself questioning her loyalties as she prowls under the moonlight with the notorious Red Wolves. And to top it all off, the most popular boy in school can’t stop staring at her. The life of the world’s most promising young spy is about to get messy.
About the Author
S.P. O’Farrell is the award-winning author of the Simone LaFray Mysteries. When he isn’t writing, he is championing special education, the performing arts, and numerous environmental initiatives. He lives in western Maryland with his wife and two sons.
Brandylane Publishers, Inc. is an independent press located in Richmond, Virginia, that has published books since 1985.
Simone LaFray and the Red Wolves of London (hardcover, 248 pages, $32.95 / paperback, 248 pages, $17.95 / Kindle e-book, $3.99) is available for pre-order from Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other fine booksellers.
