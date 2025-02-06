New Children’s Book 'Elroy’s Puppy Needs a Bath' Teaches Children How Creativity Can Help Them Tackle Unpleasant Tasks

'Elroy's Puppy Needs a Bath' by Emily Hanson Collis Belle Isle Books's logo

written by Emily Hanson Collis; illustrated by Jeanne Conway; on sale February 4, 2025

Elroy is puzzled, wondering how to please Puppy. He knows taking a bath is not fun for his buddy!” — from 'Elroy’s Puppy Needs a Bath'

RICHMOND, VA, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Belle Isle Books of Richmond, Virginia, is pleased to announce the release of a new children’s picture book, 'Elroy’s Puppy Needs a Bath,' written by Emily Hanson Collis and illustrated by Jeanne Conway.This lively sequel to 'Elroy’s Remarkable Day Fishing' finds the young protagonist, Elroy, and his best friend Puppy frolicking in the yard. But when two best friends have so much fun, the results can be muddy and mucky. Now Puppy needs a bath!Through its simple story in verse, suitable for children aged two to six, 'Elroy’s Puppy Needs a Bath' acknowledges children’s fears by admitting that sometimes, what’s best for us may not seem so fun at first—it can even be scary! Parents and guardians will appreciate the way Elroy’s careful attentiveness to his nervous puppy mirrors their own consistent care for their little children, who are just discovering and dealing with frightening emotions when they encounter new experiences and tasks they must endure as part of growing up.Children will see themselves in both Elroy and his frightened pup, and in the process, learn how to be sensitive to others’ feelings. And both children and parents will benefit from Elroy’s ingenious solution, which teaches us readers of all ages that they can more easily complete dreaded tasks by transforming the way they do them through our creativity and compassion. Remarkably, bath time can be a fun time. And so can getting clean!Illustrated in bright, rich watercolors as playful as a pup and his buddy at bath time, 'Elroy’s Puppy Needs a Bath' released February 4, 2025.'Elroy loves playing outside with his forever friend, Puppy. Using a lyrical style, this sweet picture book shows how a child’s big heart, coupled with creative imagination and compassionate perseverance, can turn a dreaded bath time into a charming adventure.''About the Author'Emily Hanson Collis grew up in Texas, raised her family in New Mexico, and now resides in California after retiring from a rewarding career as a professional fundraiser for schools. Emily hopes you, too, delight in spending time outdoors and reading with a youngster. She invites you to visit www.emilyhansoncollisbooks.com to learn more about Elroy’s fun adventures.'About the Illustrator'Jeanne Conway is an artist, illustrator, children’s book author, and art educator from St. Louis, Missouri. She has illustrated children’s picture books, children’s early readers, and middle grade children’s books, in addition to writing and illustrating her own books. She is a member of the Society of Children’s Writers and Illustrators. View more of her art, illustrations, and books on her website, www.jeanniespaintings.com Interviews available upon request.Belle Isle Books, an imprint of Brandylane Publishers, Inc., is an independent press located in Richmond, Virginia that has published books since 1985.'Elroy’s Puppy Needs a Bath' (hardcover, 34 pages, $26.95 / paperback, 34 pages, $15.95 / e-book, $4.99) is available from Amazon , Barnes & Noble, and other fine booksellers.

