New Book for Middle School Readers Invites Them into the Challenging Life of a Student and His Sidekick from 1783

written by Ann K. Morris; on sale January 28, 2025

A triumph of humor and heart with a splash of history, 'I Taught Benjamin Franklin How to Drive' will delight readers and take them on truly a magical ride!” — Jenny Goebel, Green Earth Book Award-winning author of 'Out of My Shell'

RICHMOND, VA, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Brandylane Publishers, Inc. of Richmond, Virginia, is excited to announce the release of a new children’s chapter book for readers aged 10 to 12, ' I Taught Benjamin Franklin How to Drive ' by Ann K. Morris.Today, middle-school students in history and civics classes all over the country learn about how our forefathers laid the foundation of what would become modern America. But what if one of those founding fathers actually got to see how the “American experiment” turned out—and what if a middle-school student was the one to school him about what America had become? 'I Taught Benjamin Franklin How to Drive' invites readers to imagine how a well-known historical figure might face the challenges of modern life—if their only teacher was a twelve-year-old kid, with all the problems that entails! Together, the pair get up to a variety of humorous hijinks as they attempt to help Ben blend in while they work on returning him to his own time—and develop a friendship along the way, proving that no matter what period in history we come from or what age we are, we are all alike enough to understand each other’s human concerns.A hilarious historically flavored adventure featuring an eminently unlikely duo—neither of whom have any business driving—'I Taught Benjamin Franklin How to Drive' releases today, January 28, 2025.'Life for twelve-year-old Luke Adams is tough—and it’s about to get weird, too. His mother died when he was ten, his dad is a workaholic, and Benjamin Franklin just traveled to his backyard from 1783 Paris. Luke wants more than anything to help his dad become the family man he used to be. He also wants to keep his bully, Hunter Lyons, from convincing their middle school to cancel all of the art classes. And as if that’s not enough, now that Benjamin Franklin is standing in his living room—wearing tights, short pants, and a ruffly white shirt, no less—Luke has to find a way to get him back to Paris in time to sign the treaty that ends the American Revolution.'With a little wisdom from Ben and a lot of determination, Luke tries hard to solve his problems. He helps out in his dad’s Italian bistro, sells Ben’s valuable coins at an antique show, sketches a one hundred-dollar bill, and even finds the courage to speak in front of a packed audience of middle schoolers. Oh, and he teaches Ben all about the modern world. He even teaches Ben how to drive!''About the Author'Ann K. Morris has written articles for many magazines and newspapers, as well as a book titled 'Leawood: A Portrait in Time.' She later spent fifteen years teaching English in middle school—which is how she got the idea for her middle-grade novel, 'I Taught Benjamin Franklin How to Drive.' As she helped students research inventors for their term papers, she couldn’t help but wonder what Mr. Franklin would think if he were to visit the world today!Ann is also the author of 'THIN,' a YA novel in verse, which was published in March 2022. She and her husband live in Colorado with their two dogs. They have two grown daughters and a granddaughter.Interviews available upon request.Brandylane Publishers, Inc. is an independent press located in Richmond, Virginia, that has published books since 1985.'I Taught Benjamin Franklin How to Drive' (paperback, 128 pages, $15.95 / Kindle e-book $7.99) is available from Amazon , Barnes & Noble, and other fine booksellers.

