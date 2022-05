Safety Management Systems (SMS) Webinar Session In June 2022

Sofema Aviation Services (SAS) is introducing optional dates for the upcoming Aviation SMS Webinars in June 2022

SOFIA, BULGARIA, May 20, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- SAS is pleased to announce a training session consisting of three SMS courses, each with three possible dates for delivery:Safety Management Systems Overview and Recurrent – 1 Day13.06 / 20.06 / 27.06.2022Safety Management Systems (SMS) For EASA Part CAMO Team Members – 1 Day15.06 / 22.06 / 29.06.2022EASA Part CAMO – Safety Management Systems –Regulatory Obligations – 1 Day10.06 / 17.06 / 24.06.2022Details of the session:Duration: 6 hours each day with the appropriate pausesPrice per delegate for one course: 345 EURAttendance Includes:– Registration– Full Access to Interactive Instructor-Led Webinar– Soft Copy of the Material– MP4 File which contains the full training program presented following the completion of the training courseExamination: Available by request – Email team@sassofia.com for detailsTo view additional benefits, please see here Learning Objectives:- Explore the implications of error- Safety policy and methods of communication- Understanding of the CAMO SMS System- Understand the Evolution of Safety- Understand the purpose and methodology of proactive SMS- Be able to develop an effective process for the implementation of a fully compliant SMS