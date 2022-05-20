Submit Release
Safety Management Systems (SMS) Webinar Session In June 2022

Sofema Aviation Services (SAS) is introducing optional dates for the upcoming Aviation SMS Webinars in June 2022

SOFIA, BULGARIA, May 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SAS is pleased to announce a training session consisting of three SMS courses, each with three possible dates for delivery:

Safety Management Systems Overview and Recurrent – 1 Day
13.06 / 20.06 / 27.06.2022

Safety Management Systems (SMS) For EASA Part CAMO Team Members – 1 Day
15.06 / 22.06 / 29.06.2022

EASA Part CAMO – Safety Management Systems –Regulatory Obligations – 1 Day
10.06 / 17.06 / 24.06.2022

Details of the session:

Duration: 6 hours each day with the appropriate pauses
Price per delegate for one course: 345 EUR

Attendance Includes:
– Registration
– Full Access to Interactive Instructor-Led Webinar
– Soft Copy of the Material
– MP4 File which contains the full training program presented following the completion of the training course
Examination: Available by request – Email team@sassofia.com for details

Learning Objectives:

- Explore the implications of error
- Safety policy and methods of communication
- Understanding of the CAMO SMS System
- Understand the Evolution of Safety
- Understand the purpose and methodology of proactive SMS
- Be able to develop an effective process for the implementation of a fully compliant SMS

Steve Bentley
Sofema Aviation Services
+359 2 821 08 06
