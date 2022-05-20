Safety Management Systems (SMS) Webinar Session In June 2022
Sofema Aviation Services (SAS) is introducing optional dates for the upcoming Aviation SMS Webinars in June 2022SOFIA, BULGARIA, May 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SAS is pleased to announce a training session consisting of three SMS courses, each with three possible dates for delivery:
Safety Management Systems Overview and Recurrent – 1 Day
13.06 / 20.06 / 27.06.2022
Safety Management Systems (SMS) For EASA Part CAMO Team Members – 1 Day
15.06 / 22.06 / 29.06.2022
EASA Part CAMO – Safety Management Systems –Regulatory Obligations – 1 Day
10.06 / 17.06 / 24.06.2022
Details of the session:
Duration: 6 hours each day with the appropriate pauses
Price per delegate for one course: 345 EUR
Attendance Includes:
– Registration
– Full Access to Interactive Instructor-Led Webinar
– Soft Copy of the Material
– MP4 File which contains the full training program presented following the completion of the training course
Examination: Available by request – Email team@sassofia.com for details
Learning Objectives:
- Explore the implications of error
- Safety policy and methods of communication
- Understanding of the CAMO SMS System
- Understand the Evolution of Safety
- Understand the purpose and methodology of proactive SMS
- Be able to develop an effective process for the implementation of a fully compliant SMS
