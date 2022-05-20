Honoring Asian American & Pacific Islander Heritage Month with Hard-Hitting New Release
YELLOWFACE: ASIAN WHITEWASHING AND RACISM IN HOLLYWOODPHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DeskPop Entertainment and Wichita Films have teamed up to release this powerful historical documentary that exposes racism in Hollywood specifically toward Asian Americans.
YELLOWFACE: ASIAN WHITEWASHING AND RACISM IN HOLLYWOOD reveals the racist traditions in Hollywood. Much like “blackface,” the “yellowface” was used in Hollywood as a propaganda tool and manifestation of racism. The attack on Pearl Harbor on the 7th of December 1941 changed the world forever. The United States entered WW2. More than 110,000 citizens of Japanese origin were rounded up and dispatched to camps until the end of the war. Hollywood was quick to react with films from ‘Know Your Enemy’ to ‘Bugs Bunny Nips the Nips.’ With the arrival of the Cold War, the enemy image had to change quickly, and Hollywood obliged. The film takes audiences on a journey of Asian representation on screen from Cecille B. Demille’s, ‘The Cheat’ to the defining moment and celebration of the critical and box office hit, ‘Crazy Rich Asians.’
The film can be found on Amazon, HBO Max, and TCM.
Wichita Films was founded by two sisters, Clara and Julia Kuperberg that specialize in documentaries about Old Hollywood and how American society is portrayed in the film industry. Their partner in the US, Martine Melloul from Kali Picture co-produces the films and brokers the distribution deals.
The sisters’ partnership with DeskPop Entertainment includes 4 new films sure to make an impact in the entertainment world. These films will expose racism, women’s repression of sexuality, and the ‘who’ behind the face that was the first ‘movie star.’ Included with YELLOWFACE: ASIAN WHITEWASHING AND RACISM IN HOLLYWOOD is THE WITCHES OF HOLLYWOOD, HOLLYWOOD, NO SEX PLEASE, AND I, DOUGLAS FAIRBANKS. All these historical Hollywood documentary films will be available for streaming and rental in May 2022.
DESKPOP ENTERTAINMENT is a full-service distribution company focused on providing a dynamic scope of original content ranging from light-hearted genre entertainment to thought-provoking mission-driven cinema designed to create stirring conversation. They specialize in making sure their crowd-pleasing films are seen worldwide in theaters, VOD, broadcast, and home video. Their corporate office is currently located near Phoenix, AZ with additional offices in New York, NY.
