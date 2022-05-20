Healthcare RFID Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 18% Through 2026

Healthcare RFID Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, May 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Healthcare RFID Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the healthcare RFID market size is expected to grow from $2.21 billion in 2021 to $2.60 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.30%. The global healthcare RFID market size is expected to grow to $5.08 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 18.26%. The increasing stringent regulations in the pharmaceutical sector are significantly driving the healthcare RFID market growth.

The healthcare RFID market consists of sales of healthcare Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) technologies by entities (organizations, partnerships, and sole proprietors) that is a form of wireless communication to transfer data from an electronic tag attached to an object to a reader. RFID helps reduce drug counterfeiting, streamline the clinical trial process, facilitate better identification accuracy, simplify inventory management, consolidate patient tracking, improves caregiver-patient communication, and eliminates the risk of giving the wrong medication.

Global Healthcare RFID Market Trends

Technological advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the healthcare RFID global market. Major companies operating in the healthcare RFID sector are focused on developing new technological solutions to strengthen their position.

Global Healthcare RFID Market Segments

The global healthcare RFID market is segmented:

By Product: Tags and Labels, RFID Systems

By End-User: Hospitals, Pharmaceuticals, Research Institutions and Laboratories, Others

By Application: Asset Tracking, Patient Tracking, Pharmaceutical Tracking, Blood Tracking, Others

By Geography: The global healthcare RFID market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Healthcare RFID Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides global healthcare RFID market overview, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global healthcare RFID market, healthcare RFID global market share, healthcare RFID global market segments and geographies, healthcare RFID global market players, healthcare RFID global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The healthcare RFID global market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Healthcare RFID Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Impinj Inc., Alien Technology Corporation, GAO RFID Inc, Honeywell International Inc., STANLEY Healthcare, Mobile Aspects, RF Technologies, STiD RFID, Terso Solutions, Radianse, CCL Industries Inc, CenTrak, Carinal Health, LogiTag, Biolog-id, Metratec, Tagsys RFID, Zebra Technologies, Smartrac NV, S3Edge Inc., Champion Healthcare Technologies, SpaceCode, Pepperl+Fuchs, Hurst Green, Palex Medical, Applied Wireless Identifications Group Inc., CAEN RFID S.r.l., Invengo Information Technology Ltd. Co., Motorola Solutions Inc., and Solstice Medical.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Research Products, Services, Solutions For Your Business - TBRC