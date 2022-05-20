Stem Tronics Announces the Launch of Handheld Imaging Technology
Stem-Tronics.com is a pioneer in robotic-assisted”FUKUOKA, SAWARA WARD, JAPAN, May 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stem Tronics, an innovator in the rapidly emerging field of robotic-assisted laparoscopic surgery and a technological leader, is pleased to announce the upcoming release of StemVision™, a patented imaging technology that monitors wound surface area and visualizes the presence and distribution of potentially hazardous germs in wounds in real time.
Currently, wound assessments are done with the visual inspection, which might be inaccurate and not provide the information needed to make the best clinical decisions. StemVision™ uses fluorescence to rapidly, safely, and readily visualize potentially hazardous germs in wounds that might not show signs or symptoms of infection otherwise. It improves a clinician's ability to choose the best therapy for their patient at the right moment, as well as guide wound sampling and debridement, boost patient participation, and simplify wound documentation.
Incorporating the StemVision™ into regular care resulted in faster wound healing and more accurate swabbing, according to clinical data from wound assessments.
"With StemVision™, healthcare professionals can see items they have never seen before," said Tanaka Haru, Process Development Technician. "We are honored to work with such a prestigious system to provide this cutting-edge technology to our clients. It is a great match for our advanced wound care solutions, and we believe it will create a new generation in wound care clinical practice”, added Tanaka Haru.
Clinicians may now correctly sample a wound in real-time to detect if germs are present and more effectively debride a wound under fluorescence imaging for the first time.
Millions of people suffer from chronic wounds, with an estimated 15% of all chronic wounds remaining untreated after a certain period of time. Wounds are properly detected and treated, which is a top focus for healthcare practitioners in order to save costs and improve patient outcomes.
About Stem Tronics
Stem-Tronics.com is a pioneer in robotic-assisted, minimally invasive surgery and a technology leader in surgical operations. The robotic surgical system consists of a surgeon-controlled robotic platform with an advanced vision system and innovative equipment for performing standard and complex operating room procedures. Using the Stem Tronics surgical systems, surgeons can perform minimally invasive procedures. Delivering up-to-date technology is only the beginning for Stem Tronics. The company is also dedicated to providing the highest possible client service. In order to ensure that customers gain the most utility from the Stem Tronics systems, the company offers a comprehensive training and education program and first-rate customer support.
