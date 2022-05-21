Submit Release
OffGamers Adds Direct Top-Up Option for China Platforms

Providing an option for customers to directly top up funds for different platforms is ideal and convenient. It is essential for the best customer experience.”
— said Alfred Lee, Business Director of OffGamers.
SINGAPORE, May 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OffGamers has added a variety of new China titles to their digital catalogue that aims to provide China customers with a more convenient way to top-up funds for different Chinese platforms.

OffGamers is offering direct top-up (DTU) services which customers can use to recharge and top up funds to their desired game or platform account from China within a minute.

The product titles that will benefit from the direct top-up (DTU) are platforms like:
YouKu VIP
Mango TV
SOHU
Himalaya
Tencent Video
iQIYI
Douyin
Dragonfly FM
Huajiao
YY
MOMO
BIXIN
BAITIAN
ELEME
HUYA
NetEase Cloud Music
Vcinema
MIGU
KUAIKAN
Shengqu Game Points
NetEase Game Points
Perfect World Games
QQ Music
KUGOU Music.

The direct top-up (DTU) payment option will also serve as an alternative payment method for digital codes and vouchers.

To date, OffGamers has more than 25 direct top-up items for Chinese users and they have more than 100 titles available for users to enjoy direct top-up to their account right away.


About OffGamers
OffGamers is a leading digital retail distribution and payments platform, offering game credits and top-ups for computer games, content publishers, education, e-commerce cards and telco recharge.

Karyn Thng
OffGamers Global Pte. Ltd.
+65 98628773
press@offgamers.com
