OffGamers Offers Cryptocurrency Payment For Customers with TripleA
As more and more people use cryptocurrency as a form of payment, it is imperative that OffGamers adapt with the times and TripleA is the perfect start to our crypto payment addition.”SINGAPORE, May 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OffGamers will be dipping its toes in crypto payment as they announce the integration of TripleA into their payment system.
— said Leonard Chee, CEO of OffGamers Global Pte Ltd.
The TripleA crypto payment will be the first crypto payment added to OffGamers payment method that will hopefully help bring in new customers while also creating an alternative for customers to pay for products using their cryptocurrency.
TripleA has also received the PSA license from the Monetary Authority of Singapore, authorising its crypto payment gateway services. The services that have been authorised by the Monetary Authority of Singapore include Domestic Money Transfer Service, Cross-border Money Transfer Service, Merchant Acquisition Service and Digital Payment Payment Token Service.
As such, the TripleA crypto payment integrated into OffGamers payment platform is legitimised and recognised by the Singapore authorities.
“Currently, cryptocurrency is a chosen form of investment and payment for more than 300 million people worldwide. With gamers being one of the leading groups within this demographic, TripleA is delighted to partner with a leading retail distribution leader to cater to the needs of their users, and contribute together to shape the new payments paradigm of this industry.” said Eric Barbier, CEO of TripleA.
In terms of user experience, existing customers from Malaysia and Singapore will have a similar UI/UX experience as the TripleA payment option will be seamlessly merged with the current interface.
At the moment, the TripleA crypto payment option on OffGamers will be available for 21 currencies and will also accept 3 cryptocurrencies.
The currencies accepted are AED, CAD, CHF, CNY, DKK, EUR, GBP, HKD, IDR, INR, JPY, KRW, NOK, NPR, NZD, PHP, SAR, SEK, SGD, THB, USD, and VND.
Besides that, the cryptocurrencies that will also be accepted by TripleA on OffGamers are Bitcoin, Ethereum and Tether (USDT).
To date, OffGamers has more than 200 payment gateways and OffGamers is extremely glad to add cryptocurrency as an alternative in 2022.
About OffGamers
OffGamers is a leading digital retail distribution and payments platform, offering game credits and top-ups for computer games, content publishers, education, e-commerce cards and telco recharge.
About TripleA
Founded in Singapore, TripleA helps businesses worldwide by providing crypto payment solutions.
