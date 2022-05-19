Senate Bill 1237 Printer's Number 1654

PENNSYLVANIA, May 19 - (2) The commission shall promulgate rules and

regulations necessary for the administration and enforcement

of this chapter. Except as provided in this paragraph and

[paragraph (3)] paragraphs (3) and (5), regulations shall be

promulgated in accordance with law.

(3) In order to facilitate the prompt implementation of

this chapter, regulations promulgated by the commission shall

be deemed temporary regulations which shall not expire for a

period of [three] six years following publication. Temporary

regulations shall not be subject to:

(i) Sections 201, 202, 203, 204 and 205 of the act

of July 31, 1968 (P.L.769, No.240), referred to as the

Commonwealth Documents Law.

(ii) Sections 204(b) and 301(10) of the act of

October 15, 1980 (P.L.950, No.164), known as the

Commonwealth Attorneys Act.

(iii) The act of June 25, 1982 (P.L.633, No.181),

known as the Regulatory Review Act.

(4) The commission's authority to promulgate temporary

regulations under paragraph (3) shall expire three years

after the effective date of this section. Regulations adopted

after this period shall be promulgated as provided by law.

(5) In order to facilitate the prompt implementation of

regulations required by the Horseracing Integrity and Safety

Act of 2020 ( Public Law 116-260, 134 Stat. 1182) , the

commission may promulgate temporary regulations that shall

expire no later th an three years fol lowing the publication of

the temporary regulations. The commission may promulgate

temporary regulations not subject to:

(i) Sections 201, 202, 203, 204 and 205 of the

