Senate Passes Disability Protection Package

Supported Decision-Making: S.7107-B, sponsored by Senator John Mannion, would add a new article to the Mental Hygiene Law, legally recognizing Supported Decision-Making Agreements allowing for decision-making support to be formalized by individuals in need of assistance in making decisions for themselves. This bill will promote self-autonomy and self-determination for people with disabilities as a less restrictive alternative to guardianship.

Early Intervention Program: S.5676, sponsored by Senator Gustavo Rivera, requires the Department of Health to conduct a rate adequacy review and submit a report on the findings and recommendations within one year. The review must include an assessment of the existing payment methodologies and levels, recommendations for maintaining or changing the methodologies, the projected number of children who will need early intervention services over the next five years, and the workforce needed to provide services to all of those children.

Individuals With A Developmental Disability: S.6195-B, sponsored by Senator Roxanne Persaud, modernizes various sections of the Social Services Law to eliminate derogatory language referring to people living with intellectual or developmental disabilities. It will replace instances of the term "mentally retarded" with the term "individuals with developmental disabilities."

One Hundred-Twenty-Day Application Completion: S.8442, sponsored by Senator John Mannion, ensures that applications for eligibility determinations and service authorizations are processed in a timely manner. Specifically, except in a case where the application is not reasonably clear, omits required information, or when there is a reasonable basis supported by specific information available for review by the office that such application was submitted fraudulently. The office must complete the application within 120 days of receipt of such applications transmitted via the internet or email.

Disability Educational Awareness Program: S.6300-C, sponsored by Senator John Mannion, will establish a public awareness program that combats the discrimination, stigma and stereotyping of individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities in New York.

Continuing Individualized Education Program: S.7866-A, sponsored by Senator Pete Harckham, will allow students enrolled in an individualized education program during certain school years may continue to receive educational services until the student completes the services pursuant to the individualized education program or turns 23, whichever is sooner.

Parental Same-Day Notification: S.7548-A, sponsored by Senator Pete Harckham, requires same-day notification of a parent or person in parental relation of a student with a disability where certain behavioral interventions are used.

Electronic Formats For College Students With Disabilities: S.8945, sponsored by Senator Toby Ann Stavisky, extends the law that provides college students with disabilities with electronic formats of printed instructional materials.

Civil Service Employment Accessibility: S.7662-A, sponsored by Senator Brad Hoylman, enhances access to employment opportunities in the civil service by requiring open positions, examination announcements, and application instructions be posted on a publicly accessible website maintained by the department of civil service.

Accessible Websites By State Agencies: S.7912, sponsored by Senator John Mannion, would codify the requirement for the Office of Information and Technology Services to develop a protocol for state agencies and entities to maintain accessible websites.