6 Tips For Building A Successful E-Commerce Website
Running a business online needs an e-commerce website to attract more customers and gain sales. Read on to find out how to build one for an online business.SINGAPORE, May 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Running a company nowadays is no longer the same as it was in the 1980s. As technology progresses, how businesses run themselves and sell their products or services to their customers has changed.
Back then, the internet was not yet advanced since no one could access it through their mobile devices such as smartphones and tablets. Now, everyone has become more connected to the internet 24/7 because they can go online at any time.
Instead of shopping for what they need in person, they can now purchase online from an e-commerce website. This option allows customers to purchase anytime and anywhere, as long as they have internet access.
The problem, however, is that the COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated online shopping. In the past few years, an increasing number of people have purchased online, forcing brick-and-mortar stores to adapt and transition to e-commerce. Besides creating social media accounts for their business, they also set up an e-commerce website to attract more customers, gain leads, and earn profits.
𝗪𝗵𝗮𝘁 𝗜𝘀 𝗔𝗻 𝗘-𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗺𝗲𝗿𝗰𝗲 𝗪𝗲𝗯𝘀𝗶𝘁𝗲?
An e-commerce website is like a physical store version where a business owner sells and promotes their products or services, but all transactions take place online.
Customers are still free to browse anything that captures their interest and take their time to weigh the pros and cons before making a purchase. In terms of settling payments, an e-commerce website offers more options for customers to choose from: credit card, debit card, bank transfer, digital wallet, and they can even pay what they have ordered via cash on delivery.
𝗛𝗼𝘄 𝗧𝗼 𝗕𝘂𝗶𝗹𝗱 𝗔𝗻 𝗘-𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗺𝗲𝗿𝗰𝗲 𝗪𝗲𝗯𝘀𝗶𝘁𝗲?
Building an e-commerce website might seem overwhelming, but a business owner does not need to be a tech geek to set up one themselves. As long as they are committed and willing to understand how e-commerce website development works from a digital marketing agency like OOm, they can build an e-commerce website for their business.
Here are some steps to build an e-commerce website for a business in Singapore.
1. Purchase A Domain Name
The domain name is part of the URL of an e-commerce website. It will be the first thing customers see when they decide to go and visit an e-commerce website. Consider it as a signage board that a brick-and-mortar store has at its entrance.
Carefully think about the domain name when building an e-commerce website since a proper domain name can give instant credibility and help consumers access it right away.
Simple and easy to remember are two things to consider when buying a domain name for an e-commerce website.
2. Choose An E-commerce Website Builder
The next step to take when building an e-commerce website is to choose a website builder. They are a platform that allows anyone to create a website without any coding experience so they can start to establish their online presence and make sales. After all, business owners only need to choose an e-commerce website design theme that suits their brand the most.
There are two options to choose from when it comes to a website builder. One is a regular website builder like Wix, and the other is a customisable, open-source e-commerce platform built on WordPress like WooCommerce. The difference between them is that the latter possesses all plugins, apps, and tools that can help smooth the e-commerce operation process.
3. Create Content For All Of The Web Pages
After choosing an e-commerce website builder, it is time to create content for all of the web pages. They are pieces of information that can help persuade visitors to purchase the products offered on an e-commerce website.
The content of an e-commerce website should contain relevant information about products or services. Combining product descriptions with images and videos can help potential customers make an informed purchase decision.
4. Connect Payment Processor
Before an e-commerce website goes live, the payment processor should already be connected. Customers' payments on an e-commerce website might not go through otherwise, even after settling their orders.
Consider testing the payment processor on an e-commerce website before launching it to know that it works and prevent such a case from happening.
5. Ensure Security
The security of an e-commerce website has something to do with the safety of customers. Before consumers make transactions online, they always check whether or not their personal information is in safe hands.
An e-commerce website should have a strong firewall, two-factor authentication on login, contact forms, and Security Sockets Layer (SSL) certificate encryption to secure the safety of customers.
Ensuring the security of customers gives them more reason to shop for more on an e-commerce website.
6. Test The User Experience (UX)
The UX of an e-commerce website refers to how smooth the navigation process that visitors experience when browsing through web pages. That means visitors should be able to access an e-commerce website regardless of the mobile devices they use. They no longer need to pinch the screen to see and read everything.
Here are some tips for improving an e-commerce website’s UX.
- Increase page loading speed
- Implement responsive e-commerce website design
- Use legible headers and menu bars
𝗔𝗯𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝗢𝗢𝗺
Since 2006, OOm has been one of Singapore's leading e-commerce and digital marketing agencies that won several awards. Recently, they have been appointed as a pre-approved Productivity Solutions Grant (PSG) vendor for e-commerce development and digital marketing solutions. With this recognition, OOm can now offer e-commerce and digital marketing services to SMEs that have an approved PSG in either one of the said solutions, allowing them to raise their brand awareness and strengthen their online presence.
SMEs looking for experts to help them build an e-commerce website in Singapore can rest assured that OOm will use a customer-first approach to precisely give what they need to meet their objectives.
