Erica Rose Sanders Support her Clients Above and Beyond the Call of Duty
HOUSTON, TEXAS, USA, May 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Erica Rose Sanders is a successful Attorney, businesswoman, a caring mom, a devoted wife, and a passionate philanthropist. Most know Erica from her time on The Bachelor and her many times in front of the camera—after all, she is a television natural. What many people don’t know about Erica is that she has a big heart is completely devoted to many worthy social causes.
As a lawyer, Erica Rose Sanders is dedicated to helping her clients and has been known to go great lengths to support their cases and bring justice to their causes. Erica and her husband, Charles "Chuck" Sanders, spend a considerable amount of time and effort providing pro bono services to indigent community members, public speaking engagements to high school kids about the dangers and consequences of posting on social media, and contributing to non-profits that support positive change in society and Child Advocacy.
Erica Rose Sanders latest case speaks to her kind heart, her focused advocacy, and her commitment to justice. The case is Gill v. The Children’s Courtyard (case #2021-76095) in Harris County, Texas and involves the Children’s Courtyard daycare center, which is a subsidiary organization of the The Learning Care Group. On this occasion, a day care center bus driver failed to stop when approaching oncoming traffic and instead accelerated the bus into stopped traffic. Consequently, the bus driver—and the children she was responsible for transporting—slammed into the back of a pickup truck going forty miles per hour. Everyone inside the bus went flying. Subsequent reports show that the children inside the Children’s Courtyard bus were not buckled.
The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services conducted a Child Care Investigation following the incident and found that the children were victims of neglectful supervision while in the custody of the Children’s Courtyard. Erica and Charles, along with their co-counsel, Andrew Cobos of the The Cobos Law Firm, now represent the families of three children who will forever be injured because of the negligence of the Children’s Courtyard.
“When parents drop their kids off at daycare, they're putting their faith in the employees to protect their little ones to keep them safe,” said Erica. “At this Houston daycare center that didn’t happen.” Erica Rose is committed to ensuring that the Children’s Courtyard pays for the injuries it caused to these small children.
In addition to the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, the Children’s Courtyard was also charged with numerous safety violations by the Texas Department of Health and Human Services.
At least one little boy had to learn how to walk again after the accident and at least two other little girls are physically and emotionally scared from the trauma. Erica is dedicated to getting these precious angels justice, that makes her an angel in my book.
Erica has passed on her giving and caring nature to her daughters, five-year-old Holland and three-year-old Aspen. Both of these children love to give back through helping pack lunches for “Kids Meals.” Her girls also enjoy doing yoga, dancing, play acting, art, and skiing when they are not giving back or at school.
A native Houstonian, Erica graduated from The University of Houston Law Center and attended Emory University, where she graduated with a joint degree in English and Creative Writing and a minor in theater. She ran track in college and was a staff writer at the Emory Wheel and performed in many theatrical productions.
During her time at the University of Houston Law Center, Erica was President of the Student Animal Legal Defense Fund and chaired the Moore's School of Music Gala. She was honored and a speaker alongside actress Christine Baranski for the Human Rights Gala. Erica completed a summer clerkship at the law office of Dan Cogdell, a nationally prominent White Collar Defense attorney.
Thereafter, Erica went on to star on "The Bachelor" and many other subsequent television shows, including an appearance on "Ellen DeGeneres". She is a natural in front of the camera and is open to allowing the audience to peer into her personal family life even when it sometimes means scrutiny. She is in talks with a production company to create her own show, “The Real Legally Blonde”. It’s important for her to show the world how she is like every other working mom in America with family and work ups and downs.
While running a successful law firm, Rose Sanders Law Firm with her husband Charles “Chuck” Sanders with offices in Houston, Dallas, and McAllen Texas. Erica is also a busy involved mom with her children’s activities. Erica and Charles share the responsibilities at the law firm and home.
Erica’s primary focus in conjunction with being a working mom and wife is to make a difference in the world whether it is through her work as an attorney or her work as a Child Advocate.
