YARDSTICK MANAGEMENT CELEBRATES AAPI HERITAGE MONTH WITH DEI IN ACTION SERIES HONORING ASIAN LEADERS IN THE WORKFORCE
Nation’s leading Black-owned management consulting firm collaborates with Asian leaders to elevate DEI awareness in today’s culture and community
It’s wonderful to have a dedicated time to take a moment and reflect on how amazing Asian leaders are”ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, May 24, 2022/EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Yardstick Management, America’s leading Black-owned management consulting firm, announced details of its next DEI in Action Series virtual event, “Honoring Outstanding Asian American and Pacific Islander Leaders in the Workforce” Registration is now open for the informative online event, which will take place on Friday, May 27 at 12:00pm to 1:00pm EST, to honor and celebrate AAPI Heritage Month.
The one-hour conversation with phenomenal Asian leaders will showcase the often-overlooked importance and impact of the Asian community on the evolution of America within the corporate landscape. Participants will hear first-hand the challenges these leaders faced while persevering to make a mark on culture, society, and politics. Confirmed speakers include nationally recognized:
Reena Patel, President of International at PLBY Group
Kim Bui, Vice President at CNN, Special Projects
John Yang, President and Executive Director at Asian Americans Advancing Justice-AAJC
Christie Sithiphone, Global Director, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion at Omnicom Public Relations Group
Johnny Park, Global Head of Executive Search and Human Resources at Yardstick Management
This month’s event is the first celebration of AAPI Heritage Month within the DEI In Action Series which was first launched in February 2021 during Black History Month. The series was initiated by Yardstick Management to highlight leaders of diverse backgrounds that are elevating DEI awareness in their own unique ways and across industries. These events take place on the last Friday of every celebrated month from 12-1pm EST. In addition to AAPI Heritage Month, past events include Black History Month, Women’s History Month, Pride Month, and Hispanic Heritage Month.
“It is an honor to debut our very first AAPI Heritage Month DEI In Action event. The contribution of Asian Americans to US culture and society is rarely recognized or celebrated and it’s wonderful to have a dedicated time to take a moment and reflect on how amazing Asian leaders are,” says Johnny Park, the Global Head of Executive Search and Human Resources at Yardstick Management, “I’ve always been inspired by our DEI In Action events, which have sparked thought-provoking conversations and left our audience with actionable steps to enact change within their own organizations. If we can make an impact on our viewers and maybe teach them something they didn’t know before, I consider that a success.”
In addition, Yardstick Management is continuing its commitment to transforming leadership through the groundbreaking Yardstick Management Institute, presented by Indeed and sponsored by Amazon, Mailchimp, Reddit, and Lemon Perfect. On the heels of its success in January 2022, the firm announced the second installment which will take place in July 2022. The goal of the Institute is to create a vulnerable space for people-leaders and senior executives to have critical conversations regarding topics such as work-life balance, investing in diversity, navigating change, and silencing self doubt with a mission to level the playing field for marginalized communities. Registration is now open.
Registration details can be found here for the upcoming “Honoring Outstanding Asian American and Pacific Islander Leaders in the Workforce” DEI in Action event on Friday, May 27 at 12:00 p.m. EST.
About Yardstick Management
Established in 2012, Yardstick Management is America's leading Black-Owned management consulting firm, providing organizational strategy, diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging support, and executive search expertise at the world’s most recognizable companies. Our comprehensive services help organizations transform their culture as well as attract and retain the most senior-level diverse executives to their C-Suites and boards. Named in Inc.’s 2021 Best in Business list and Georgia Business Journal’s Best Business Consulting firm, Yardstick Management has a proven track record of successful transformation and is trusted by the largest companies in the world.
In 2021 alone, the management consulting firm increased revenue by 166%, grew its employee base by 42%, and impacted over 2,600,000 employees across global corporate, non-profit, and educational organizations including, Amazon, Facebook, LinkedIn, Netflix, MIT, Orangetheory Fitness, PLBY Group Inc., Davita Kidney Care, Whirlpool, Roark Capital, and more. For additional information, visit yardstickmanagement.com.
