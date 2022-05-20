Proven Media Named Agency of Record for Cannabis Marketing Association's Upcoming Summit
Kim Prince, founder and CEO of Proven Media, to moderate the B2B Marketing Panel on Thursday, June 9.
Top cannabis public relations and marketing firm to promote summit for industry marketing communications professionals.
Our agency continues the same high-growth trajectory as the emerging cannabis industry because of learning conferences like the Cannabis Marketing Summit.”PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Proven Media, one of the country’s leading cannabis marketing communication and public relations firms, announced it is the public relations agency of record for the Cannabis Marketing Association’s upcoming Cannabis Marketing Summit, where the industry’s leading marketing communications professionals come to share best practices.
— Sadie Thompson, Proven Media publicist
“Our agency continues the same high-growth trajectory as the emerging cannabis industry because of learning conferences like the Cannabis Marketing Summit. How exciting for our team to promote the Cannabis Marketing Association’s annual event where communicators, marketers and branding leaders can share best practices and learn the latest from their peers,” said Sadie Thompson, publicist at Proven Media.
Known for strategic planning and investor communications, press relations and media outreach, brand development, marketing case studies, and large-scale conference promotion, Proven Media represents many other private and publicly-traded cannabis companies across the globe.
Proven Media, named one of the “Top Five Cannabis PR Firms” by the New York Observer, navigates its varied roster of cannabis organizations through the ever-changing compliance regulations of the industry. Company founder, Kim Prince, will be a speaker on the business to business panel, one of the many segments of the event.
For information, visit provenmedia.com.
About Proven Media
Proven Media, established in 2009, is a national marketing communications and public relations firm dedicated to privately owned and publicly-traded cannabis companies. Named among the “Top Five Cannabis PR Firms” by the New York Observer, the firm specializes in corporate, investor, and stakeholder communications, strategic planning, press relations and media outreach, brand development, marketing case studies, and large-scale conference promotion. To learn more, visit provenmedia.com.
Sadie Thompson
Proven Media
+1 602-527-0794
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other