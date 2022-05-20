Davos Returns & Leaders Unite to Further Climate Commitments
DAVOS, SWITZERLAND , May 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leaders around the world are to meet this month in the small Swiss village, Davos for the World Economic Forum’s Annual Meeting after a two year in-person hiatus. Nearly 2, 2500 leaders (weforum.org) across politics, business, civil society and media are to participate in this year’s unique spring Annual Forum.
This year the meetings are centred around the theme History at a Turning Point: Government Policies and Business Strategies and the agenda has a green lens.
As the world's decision makers come together and descend into the lovely mountain village this May 2022, an exclusive side-event in the high security zone at the prestigious Hotel Seehof curates some of the key thought leaders on the realities of going green on May 25, 2022, at the Green Accelerator.
Curated and geared up in advance to COP27 in Egypt this year, the panel will begin with remarks from The Minister of International Cooperation of the Arab Republic of Egypt, H.E. Rania Al-Mashat together with Dr. Laura-Marie Topfer a sustainable finance expert and Partner at Extantia Capital.
Timely, and a follow-up from the recent Glasgow discussions at COP26, the first panel hosts selected impact investors and industry leaders focused on leading the energy transition. We see the term nature-based solutions (NBS) used increasingly which refers to sustainable management and the use of natural features and processes to tackle socio-environmental challenges. There has been a considerable focus on how NBS will be used to tackle some of the current environmental challenges we are facing of our time especially with the release of the IPCC Report earlier this year. Climate change presents one of the largest threats to sustainable development and its widespread, unprecedented ramifications will likely disproportionately burden the poorest and most vulnerable communities.
A focus on emerging market impact investors also come to the stage such as Barbara Ann Bernard, Founder & CIO of Wincrest Capital, moderated by Michael Stirling, Chairman and CEO of Stirling Infrastructure Partners. Followed by one of the world’s authorities on planetary boundaries, Professor Johan Rockstrom, an internationally recognized scientist and Professor of Environmental Science, PIK at the Stockholm Resilience Centre, will lead the second panel on climate solutions and the role technology has in safeguarding our planet. Moderated by Global Impact Strategist Nisaa Jetha, a leading professional across brands and the investment management space, specialising in ESG, Impact and Climate Resilience & Mitigation furthering catalytic sustainable solutions. Commenting on the event, Nisaa Jetha remarks:
“Forums like Davos are key to catalysing and delivering on the SDGs. A key focus during my time at COP26 was understanding how emerging markets can further Agenda 2030. I started to build around a term I used “climate leapfrogging” which in the environmental space outlines how emerging and developing nations can leapfrog to modern, clean technologies which is an integral part of climate resilience, mitigation and capacity building. It also informs that some of the brightest and biggest solutions may have the opportunity to come from emerging markets as we see with the case studies around mobile banking. Looking forward to being part of green solutions”
Other keynotes include Dr. Bryan Scheler, the Head of Sustainable Finance & Impact Investing at the BMW Foundation Herbert Quandt. The BMW foundation Herbert Quandt promotes responsible leadership and inspires global leaders to work towards a peaceful, just and sustainable future that advances the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and 2030 Agenda. The Respond Accelerator is a BMW Foundation accelerator program operated by UnternehmerTUM. It is the first accelerator program that supports responsible leadership and seeks to further scale sustainable business models. The program supports founders who use entrepreneurial approaches to work towards a peaceful, just, and sustainable future in line with the United Nations 2030 Agenda.
The event will feature pitches from twenty pre-selected climate start-ups leading the green transition. The Green Accelerator is being held in Davos as a Side Event to the World Economic Forum (WEF) meetings.
