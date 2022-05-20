ADOT's Weekend Freeway Travel Advisory (May 20-23) - Phoenix area

PHOENIX – Improvement projects will require freeway closures or lane restrictions in the Phoenix area this weekend (May 20-23), according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. Drivers should allow extra travel time, check on alternate routes and stay alert for work zones while the following weekend closures are in place:

Westbound US 60 (Superstition Freeway) closed between Loop 101 and McClintock Drive at this time for city of Tempe pavement repair work (May 7 water line break). Detours : Consider exiting ahead of the closure and using alternate routes. Westbound US 60 traffic will be detoured to north- or southbound Loop 101 . Northbound Loop 101 traffic can detour on westbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) to approach Sky Harbor Airport or downtown Phoenix area. Traffic detouring to southbound Loop 101 can use westbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) to connect with I-10 in the Chandler area. Closure is in place until Tempe’s freeway repair work can be completed (date to be provided as soon as possible).

(Superstition Freeway) for city of Tempe pavement repair work (May 7 water line break). : Consider exiting ahead of the closure and using alternate routes. . Northbound Loop 101 traffic can detour on westbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) to approach Sky Harbor Airport or downtown Phoenix area. Traffic detouring to southbound Loop 101 can use westbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) to connect with I-10 in the Chandler area. (date to be provided as soon as possible). Eastbound I-10 closed between Loop 202 (South Mountain Freeway) and 19th Avenue from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (May 23) for pavement improvement project. Both I-17 ramps to eastbound I-10 at the “Stack” interchange closed. Northbound Loop 202 ramps (including HOV ramp) to eastbound I-10 closed. Eastbound I-10 HOV on-ramp at 79th Avenue closed. Detour : Eastbound I-10 traffic can detour to southbound Loop 202 and use alternate routes . Drivers also can consider exiting ahead of the closure and using alternate routes including eastbound McDowell Road or Van Buren Street. Note : Westbound I-10 ramp to southbound Loop 202 (South Mountain Freeway) closed from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday (May 22) for maintenance. Drivers can consider using the westbound I-10 HOV lane ramp to southbound Loop 202.

(South Mountain Freeway) (May 23) for pavement improvement project. (including HOV ramp) : . Drivers also can consider exiting ahead of the closure and using alternate routes including eastbound McDowell Road or Van Buren Street. : (South Mountain Freeway) (May 22) for maintenance. Drivers can consider using the westbound I-10 HOV lane ramp to southbound Loop 202. Westbound US 60 (Superstition Freeway) closed overnight between Goldfield and Meridian roads from 10 p.m. Friday to 7 a.m. Saturday (May 21) for pavement sealing. Detour : Alternate routes include eastbound Baseline Road or Apache Trail to Meridian Road to return to westbound US 60.

(Superstition Freeway) overnight (May 21) for pavement sealing. : Alternate routes include eastbound Baseline Road or Apache Trail to Meridian Road to return to westbound US 60. Eastbound US 60 (Superstition Freeway) closed overnight between Meridian and Goldfield roads from 10 p.m. Saturday to 7 a.m. Sunday (May 22) for pavement sealing. Detour : Alternate routes include eastbound Baseline Road or Apache Trail to Goldfield Road to return to eastbound US 60.

(Superstition Freeway) overnight (May 22) for pavement sealing. : Alternate routes include eastbound Baseline Road or Apache Trail to Goldfield Road to return to eastbound US 60. Greenway Road closed in both directions approaching I-17 from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (May 23) for regional drainage system project. All I-17 on- and off-ramps at Greenway Road closed . Plan on frontage road closures in the area. Detours : Consider using Bell or Cactus roads as alternate east-west routes . Drivers can use 19th or 35th avenues as north-south routes in the area.

(May 23) for regional drainage system project. . Plan on frontage road closures in the area. : . Drivers can use 19th or 35th avenues as north-south routes in the area. Eastbound I-10 narrowed to three lanes near Ray Road from 3 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday (May 21) for I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project. Eastbound I-10 on-ramp at Ray Road and off-ramp at Chandler Boulevard closed. Detour: Please allow extra travel time and consider using other nearby ramps. Note: Eastbound I-10 on-ramp from northbound 40th Street closed from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday (May 23) for improvement project. Alternate routes include the eastbound I-10 on-ramp at Broadway Road.

ADOT plans and constructs new freeways, additional lanes and other improvements in the Phoenix area as part of the Regional Transportation Plan for the Maricopa County region. Projects are funded in part by Proposition 400, a dedicated sales tax approved by Maricopa County voters in 2004.

Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov and by calling 511. Information about highway conditions also is available through ADOT’s Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT.