NBCI and 150,000 Black Churches Sent a Letter to the FDA Asking for a Ban on Menthol Cigarettes

Robert M. Califf, United States Commissioner of Food and Drugs

WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Black Church Initiative (NBCI), a coalition of 150,000 African American and Latino churches sent a letter to the FDA asking for a ban on menthol cigarettes.

NBCI is pleased to express our strong support for the FDA and its efforts to ban menthol cigarettes in the African American and Latino communities. We know the dangers of menthol cigarettes within our community as they are killing us at dangerous and disparate rate. The Black Church’s stance with this banning effort is important and we wish to further those efforts in whatever ways we can.

Rev Evans, President of NBCI said, “NBCI wishes to do whatever it takes to protect our communities and children from flavored cigarettes as well as other gimmicks designed to lure Black and Brown communities in engaging in menthol cigarettes. We anticipate the opportunity to stand with you and your team against the tobacco industry to ban menthol cigarettes as we, as NBCI, seek to further advance the safety and well-being of African American and Latino communities served.”


About the NBCI

The National Black Church Initiative (NBCI) is a coalition of 150,000 African American and Latino Churches and 27.7 million members nationwide working to eradicate racial disparities in healthcare, technology, education, housing, and the environment. The NBCI’s mission is to provide critical wellness information to all of its members and the public.

We offer faith-based, out-of-the-box, cutting-edge solutions to stubborn economic and social issues. Our solutions are backed by statistical analysis, science-based strategies and techniques, and methods that work.

The NBCI’s purpose is to partner with major organizations and officials whose mission is to reduce racial disparities in the areas cited above. Visit our website at https://www.naltblackchurch.com/.

Anthony Evans
National Black Church Initiative (NBCI)
+1 202-744-0184
email us here

