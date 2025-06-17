Nat'l Black Church Initiative and MyBlackfitness.com Launch the Jerusalem Walk, Saturday, June 21st in Miami, FL

Rev. Anthony Evans, President of NBCI Myblackfitness logo

NBCI Seeks to Promote a Healthy Lifestyle in African American Faith-Based Communities

We have been working to achieve this milestone for five years, and we are pleased to have finally reached it. NBCI would like to thank Myblackfitness.com for its sponsorship” — Rev. Anthony Evans, President of the National Black Church Initiative

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National Black Church Initiative (NBCI), a coalition of 150,000 African American and Latino churches that comprise 27.7 million churchgoers, launches the NBCI Jerusalem Walk Program. It is a year-long walking exercise program among the African American faith-based Community. The purpose is to promote a healthy lifestyle in the black community. Myblackfitness.com is sponsoring the Kick-Off event, which will take place in Miami, FL, on June 21st. St. James Baptist Church will host the event.Rev. Anthony Evans, President of the National Baptist Church Initiative, says, “We are so excited to finally have this done! We have been working to achieve this milestone for five years, and we are pleased to have finally reached it. NBCI would like to thank Myblackfitness.com for its sponsorship.Introducing the NBCI Jerusalem Walk Program will create and initiate Black fitness events nationwide by introducing concepts similar to the Jerusalem Walk Program. This program will encourage the congregation to walk 1.5 miles from the church to return to the church. We will promote these congregations as they walk; they will be able to sing the songs of Zion, making their walk both spiritual and healthy. There is a well-known song in the Black Church called “We are Marching to Zion, Beautiful, Beautiful Zion. We will ask our congregations to be creative by holding choir rehearsals while walking.Rev. Kenton Williams, Pastor of St. James Baptist Church of Coconut Grove said, I’m so excited about this inaugural Jerusalem Walk, spotlighting and promoting the importance of good health and wellness among the people of God. I’m forward to a great time of fellowship and exercise.ABOUT NBCIThe National Black Church Initiative (NBCI) is a coalition of 150,000 African American and Latino churches working to eradicate racial disparities in healthcare, technology, education, housing, and the environment. The mission of NBCI is to provide critical wellness information to all of its members, congregants, churches, and the public. NBCI utilizes faith and sound health science, partnering with major organizations and officials to reduce racial disparities in variousareas, as cited above. NBCI's programs are guided by credible statistical analysis, science-based strategies and techniques, and methods that deliver effective solutions to complex economic and social challenges.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.