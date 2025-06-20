National Black Church Initiative Agrees with the US Supreme Court Ruling in the Youth Transgender Case

Rev. Anthony Evans, President, National Black Church Initiative Logo of the National Black Church Initiative

We are pleased the court did not disregard biblical authority or a responsible parent in this case. The Black Church however, will continue to confirm all our young people, gay and straight alike.” — Rev. Anthony Evans, President of the National Black Church Initiative

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National Black Church Initiative (NBCI), a coalition of 150,000 African American and Latino churches that comprise 27.7 million churchgoers, believes that the Supreme Court got it right in upholding the State of Tennessee's restrictions on unscientific sex changes for transgender youth. They have rights under the Constitution, but not until their brains have fully developed and they reach the age of consent. It is the church's biblical job to protect young people from harming themselves. They are too young to make a major medical decision without their parents' input.This case carries with it the weight of fierce scientific and policy debates about the safety, efficacy, and propriety of medical treatments in an evolving field," Roberts wrote. "The voices in these debates raise sincere concerns; the implications for all are profoundRev. Anthony Evans, President of the National Black Church Initiative, says, “I called together top medical doctors, pastoral ministers, and child specialists with the help of the American Clinical Health Disparities Commission to help guide NBCI through this decision. We are pleased that the court did not disregard the biblical authority of their parents or a responsible adult in this case. The Black Church will however, continue to confirm all of our young people, gay and straight alike.The U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice The Honorable John G. Roberts, Jr. wrote that the court's majority found the Tennessee law did not violate the equal protection guarantee of the Fourteenth Amendment, and it was leaving "questions regarding its policy to the people, their elected representatives, and the democratic process."ABOUT NBCIThe National Black Church Initiative (NBCI) is a coalition of 150,000 African American and Latino churches working to eradicate racial disparities in healthcare, technology, education, housing, and the environment. The mission of NBCI is to provide critical wellness information to all of its members, congregants, churches, and the public. NBCI utilizes faith and sound health science, partnering with major organizations and officials to reduce racial disparities in various areas, as cited above. NBCI's programs are guided by credible statistical analysis, science-based strategies and techniques, and methods that deliver effective solutions to complex economic and social challenges.

