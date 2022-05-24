The Central Louisiana Community Foundation (CLCF) Highlights Multi-Million Dollar Achievements in the Past Year

Everything we do here at CLCF is focused on our mission to improve the quality of life for all in Central Louisiana. ” — Liz Mileshko, President and CEO, Central Louisiana Community Foundation

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Central Louisiana Community Foundation (CLCF) continues its decades-long success by having a very productive year so far. The CLCF is highlighting all of its achievements from the past year and its members have much to praise about the organization.

“Everything we do here at CLCF is focused on our mission to improve the quality of life for all in Central Louisiana. We have a passionate staff, an involved board, and a community that cares deeply about addressing disparities in our region. By connecting our donors to the causes they care about and creating a legacy of giving, we are able to provide our local nonprofits with much-needed resources and funding to fulfill their incredible missions," states Liz Mileshko, President and CEO, Central Louisiana Community Foundation.

CLCF's assets under management increased by 25% (they currently manage close to $35 million, all of which is intended for charitable giving). CLCF's assets have more than doubled in size since January 2020, totaling more than $20 million. Last year, they distributed $2.7 million to charity organizations and processed over 900 grants in the region. CLCF has given approximately $6.5 million to organizations in the last two fiscal years.

“CLCF serves as a long-term giving plan that does not expire at death. The giving impacts non-profits today and generates interest for non-profits in the future. Pooling resources with other donors equate to larger assets generating more income. More income means more money to non-profits over time. Our long-term giving becomes something that outlasts us," states Lottie Bash, Board Chair, CLCF.

CLCF gave the first grant from their new Grants Endowment (CLCF's own money invested to develop a big grant initiative for their community) in February 2022. They gave $51,000 this year, with plans to award over $100,000 next year. They were the driving force behind the CENLA Giving Day program, which provided Central Louisiana with a 24-hour internet giving platform. They just ended their second annual CENLA Giving Day, raising over $761,000 for local non-profits in the last two years. The Cenla Giving Day website also serves as a landing page for CLCF's local nonprofits to communicate their mission and raise awareness for their causes. CLCF connects donors with the causes they care about, encouraging them to give back to their communities.

“It is no secret that our past leaders built a strong foundation because in the last two years CLCF has exploded to unprecedented success. We are so thankful to each person who gave time, money, talent, and resources. We personally resolve that this is only the beginning," states Lottie Bash, Board Chair, CLCF.

CLCF’s mission is “to connect people to the priorities they care about and increase charitable giving in order to advance the quality of life for all in our communities”. In the past two years, CLCF has created full operational stability for itself. CLCF provided resources to nonprofits, including sound investment opportunities, and guidance to create sustainability for their own organizations. They establish, build, invest, and steward endowments so their community treasures (non-profits) can exist in perpetuity.

Check out other praises from CLCF members below:

“CLCF (Central Louisiana Community Foundation) has been instrumental in ON POINT BROADCASTING’s efforts in streamlining our approach to affective fundraising as well as connecting our nonprofit to donors who are passionate about our mission to serve the Central LA community.” -David and Carlette Christmas, On Point Broadcasting

“The Central Louisiana Community Foundation is an invaluable asset to the nonprofits working to make Cenla a better place to live, work and play. Grants from CLCF have made possible new projects to enrich the lives of the homeless families Hope House serves. CLCF's commitment to connecting donors with important causes has allowed Hope House to reach new supporters that have invested in our mission. The support provided by CLCF and the awareness it raises for worthy causes has truly been a game-changer to philanthropy in Central Louisiana.” – Sandy Ray, CEO - The Hope House of Central Louisiana

“We are extremely grateful for CLCF and their support of Manna House’s mission to banish hunger in our community. The Community Impact Award received last fall enabled Manna House to implement our “Expanded Meals” program to feed those who are suffering from food insecurity and had no transportation to our facility. We have been able to serve 1,300 additional meals per month. With the support of CLCF Manna House can continue our long-standing community tradition of providing nourishment to all who are in need. Together we can banish hunger in our community!” -Jessica Viator, Executive Director- The Manna House