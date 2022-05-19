New Show Showcases Artist on The Spectrum

Stories from the Spectrum Content BY and FOR a Neurodiverse World Link Tree for The Autism Network The Autism Network Logo Autism Live Logo with the words Your source for Autism Information and then watch, share, learn and live Autism Expert Dr. Doreen Granpeesheh answers questions about autism on Ask Dr. Doreen

Stories from the Spectrum: Content By and For a Neurodiverse World debuts its second episode showcasing talented artists on the spectrum.

All of these videos have share the unique viewpoints of individuals on the spectrum and their quest to be successful, happy people who are treated with dignity and respected for their contributions.” — Shannon Penrod

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / --The Autism Network's newest podcast, STORIES FROM THE SPECTRUM : CONTENT BY AND FOR A NEURODIVERSE WORLD, debuts its second episode featuring short films created by artists who identify as being on the Autism Spectrum or as being Neurodiverse. Viewers can watch the premiere of episode 2 on Friday May 20th by visiting here. STORIES FROM THE SPECTRUM Episode 2 showcases four videos featuring neurodiverse voices and points of view. Dr. Kerry Margo ED.D, CAS kicks things off with a fun interview with author, entrepreneur, and YouTube star Olivia Hops. Hops, known for her edible cookie dough recipes and her upbeat, plainspoken views on the being female on the spectrum, tells us what things we should not say to people on the spectrum and why – as well as sharing her favorite autism resources.Spencer Griffin joins collaborators from Spectrum Laboratory for his soul full original song: ASPERGER’S.Dani Bowman, of LOVE ON THE SPECTRUM US fame, delivers part 2 of a series that details how she came to be an award-winning filmmaker, animator, educator, and entrepreneur as a teenager, despite doctors declaring she would not be able to succeed.Lastly, Ian Wegher-Thompson shows us his take on happiness, in a cute video that was originally created for an assignment in a Spec Labs storytelling class during lockdown.Says Executive Producer, Shannon Penrod, “What all of these videos have in common is the unique viewpoint of individuals on the spectrum and their quest to be successful, happy people who are treated with dignity and respected for their contributions.” She adds, “They are artists in their own right, with stories the world needs to hear. What we have done is created a space to showcase their work for the world to see. We especially hope employers are watching. There is a talent pool here that has been largely overlooked.Artists featuring original works in STORIES FROM THE SPECTRUM were paid for their work through a grant from Autism Care Today. The grant encourages the promotion, nurturing, and employment of artists on the spectrum.Neurodivergent artists who would like to be considered for future episodes of Stories from the Spectrum can contact shannon@autism-live.com for more information.Autism Network regularly scheduled shows stream live M-F at 1pm Eastern time, 10am Pacific time, on Facebook, YouTube and Twitter. All shows are available as a podcast later in the day on all podcast platforms. The special premiere episode of Stories from the Spectrum will be streamed live on Friday May 20th at 1pm ET, 10am PT. Viewers can watch the premiere on YouTube:The Autism Network launched in November of 2021. The Autism Network launched in November of 2021. At the center of its programming are AUTISM LIVE, ASK DR. DOREEN and its newest podcast STORIES FROM THE SPECTRUM: CONTENT BY AND FOR A NEURODIVERSE WORLD.ABOUT AUTISM LIVE: AUTISM LIVE is the #1 rated Autism Podcast and is now part of the new Autism Network. Interviews with experts, breaking news and resource packed story segments offer viewers information and inspiration. Search the decade long library for topics of interest or watch the live show and interact. Live shows can be viewed Monday – Friday on YouTube, Twitter, Facebook and other live streaming platforms. Download the free podcast wherever you get your podcasts. ASK DR. DOREEN features world renowned autism expert Dr. Doreen Granpeesheh as she takes live questions from viewers around the world. Dr. Granpeesheh, BCBA-D, founded the Center for Autism and Related Disorders and has dedicated more than 40 years to helping individuals with autism lead healthy, productive lives. Dr. Granpeesheh is a licensed clinical psychologist and behavior analyst with expertise in the field of autism research and treatment. Watch ASK DR. DOREEN Live on Tuesdays at 1pm ET, 10am PT on the Autism Network, YouTube, Twitter or FaceBook. ABOUT STORIES FROM THE SPECTRUM: STORIES FROM THE SPECTRUM: CONTENT BY AND FOR A NEURODIVERSE WORLD is the newest podcast from The Autism Network. It features artists, filmmakers, poets, bloggers, animators, and other artists who identify as being on the spectrum or as being Neurodiverse. Each episode features a range of stories, no two alike, because each individual has a unique story to tell and a unique perspective on how to tell the story. Stories from the Spectrum streams live on Fridays, and is available on all podcast platforms as a free download. ABOUT THE AUTISM NETWORK: The Autism Network is home to AUTISM LIVE, the #1 rated Autism Podcast and features ASK DR. DOREEN, with Dr. Doreen Granpeesheh. The Autism Network's newest podcast, STORIES FROM THE SPECTRUM debuted in April of 2022 and features programing that is entirely hosted, created, and produced by individuals on the spectrum.

