Results of visitor expenditure survey for the 1st Quarter of 2022

MACAU, May 19 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that total spending of visitors (excluding gaming expenses) rose by 6.7% year-on-year to MOP6.59 billion in the first quarter of 2022, driven by an increase in visitor arrivals. Total spending of same-day visitors (MOP1.26 billion) leapt by 114.5% year-on-year while that of overnight visitors (MOP5.33 billion) dropped by 4.7%.

Per-capita spending of visitors in the first quarter went down by 1.2% year-on-year to MOP3,514, mainly due to the growth in the number of same-day visitors with relatively low spending. Per-capita spending of overnight visitors (MOP7,833) and same-day visitors (MOP1,056) showed respective rise of 28.7% and 46.9%. Visitors from mainland China spent MOP3,582 on average, down by 1.8% year-on-year; per-capita spending of those travelling under the Individual Visit Scheme (MOP7,173) edged up by 0.6%.

As regards type of expense, visitors spent over 70% of their spending on shopping (70.1%) in the first quarter, followed by food & beverage (13.9%) and accommodation (12.7%). Per-capita shopping spending of visitors grew by 8.1%  year-on-year to MOP2,464, which was mainly spent on cosmetics & perfume (MOP700), handbags & shoes (MOP459) and food products (MOP374). Analysed by main purpose of visit, per-capita spending of visitors coming to Macao for vacation (MOP7,792) went up by 14.7% year-on-year, whereas spending of those coming for shopping (MOP2,159) and visiting relatives or friends (MOP1,997) fell by 48.6% and 35.7% respectively.

With respect to visitors’ comments, their satisfaction towards various services and facilities in the first quarter of 2022 registered increases to different extents as compared to the fourth quarter of 2021. The proportions of visitors who complimented on restaurants (91.6%), gaming establishments (91.1%) and public transport (87.7%) rose by 1.7 percentage points, 2.2 percentage points and 2.3 percentage points respectively. Meanwhile, 72.3% of the visitors considered that there were adequate tourist attractions in Macao, an increase of 4.8 percentage points quarter-to-quarter.

