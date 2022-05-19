Macao Polytechnic University Design Exhibition Presents 26 Visible Songs

MACAU, May 19 - In order to cultivate students' creative thinking and demonstrate the characteristics of the design course, Macao Polytechnic University recently held an exhibition of space and modelling design works in the exhibition hall of Macao Polytechnic University’s Research and Development Building at the Taipa Campus. The exhibition showcased the results of the collaborative teaching of new disciplines and presented innovative design ideas full of whimsy.

This exhibition is the final creation of the "Space and Design" subject. 75 first-year students of the Bachelor of Design program of Macao Polytechnic University participated in the exhibition. Based on a song, the story and meaning of the song are reinterpreted in a designated space through space and design. From creative thinking to reflective proposals, the participating students practiced the spirit of collaboration and demonstrated their creative ability and learning results through the basic application of exhibition space and modeling.

The Bachelor of Design programme of the Faculty of Arts and Design of Macao Polytechnic University adheres to the educational philosophy of "cultivating professional design talents". In order to meet social development needs, it seeks to build a disciplinary system that emphasizes both theory and practice and is in line with international design education levels to achieve design and humanistic aesthetics. MPU will continue to promote a diversified and comprehensive design education programme with the professional design field at its core.