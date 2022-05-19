AUTHOR RANDI MCKINNON TREATS READERS TO A CHILDHOOD DAYDREAM
Randi McKinnon introduces her fairy friends from childhood in her book The Magic StonesYORBA LINDA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Daydreams and dreams, in general, hit different during childhood. There is a certain level of curiosity and wonder that drive a child’s imagination flowing. And Randi McKinnon has had her fair share of such, which she revisits the memory of in her book, "The Magic Stones".
"The Magic Stones" is a story about two kids, Pete and Molly, who embark on an adventure to find the cave that their fathers had talked about with them. During their hike up the small plateau, they pause for breaks to eat and rest. Sometimes they would stumble upon wild strawberries and devour them and learn that said fruit tastes good freshly picked from the plant.
As Pete and Molly’s journey progresses, readers also pick up lessons along the way. From every break the two have, every conversation, and, most importantly, when they finally reach their destination.
The book is a perfect read for children as well as adults who are aiming to revisit their childhood fantasies, where ideas just flow and creativity sets in so very easily.
Randi McKinnon settled in Oregon when she came to the United States in 1959. After her retirement from the food and hospitality industry, she pursued her interest in writing and plunged into a correspondence course in children’s lit writing at the Institute of Children’s Literature. And coming all the way from Norway, where she grew up hearing stories from her grandparents about fairies and trolls and having had no playmates, she found comfort in these stories and are now sharing them with the rest of the world.
To learn more about the author’s fairy friends, "The Magic Stones" is available in both paperback and hardcover on Amazon.com.
